Student Hub digest: Eating well when you don’t have time

Most supermarkets place fresh, whole foods such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish on the outside edges, with processed and packaged foods in the centre aisles.

In this week's edition, we have seven tips from a nutrition expert; Inside the Garda Armed Support Unit; Conor Pope gets a sneak peek at the newly-developed 'Clery's Quarter'; Readers share their views on an outing to the Aviva; Corinna Hardgrave reviews one of Dublin's most popular falafel takeaways; No voters have their say: 'I came to understand the care referendum was just fluff'; Gerard Howlin on the fallout from the recent referendum results; Does Richard Mulcahy's view that the 'ordinary people of Ireland would always get their politics right in the long run' still hold true, asks Diarmaid Ferriter.

How to eat well when you don’t have time: Maya Vadiveloo spends most weekdays studying food. As a dietitian and associate professor of nutrition at the University of Rhode Island, she pores over large data sets to help people make healthier decisions when they are shopping. But, at night, when she gets home from work, perfect nutrition is not top of mind.

Inside the Garda Armed Support Unit: ‘You see things no one should ever see – shootings, murders and stabbings’

A glimpse inside one of Dublin’s best known shops for the first time in nine years: Anyone searching for signs that Dublin keeps on changing and nothing stays the same need look no further than the big H&M posters in the windows of Clerys on O’Connell Street as it re-enters the world of retail this morning.

In a tumultuous world, we should be wary of taking even our robust democracy for granted: As Seán O’Casey challenged theatre audiences about the Civil War’s meaning and legacy, the government the same month faced what became known as the army mutiny, when Free State army officers Liam Tobin and Charles Dalton issued an ultimatum demanding the removal of the army council, headed by the minister for defence Richard Mulcahy.

‘The match was spoiled by drunken posh boys in and out of the bar’: We asked readers for their thoughts on the atmosphere in the Aviva and if there were any improvements that could be made.

Umi Falafel takeaway review: Great Middle Eastern food that is particularly good value. What did we order? The Palestinian falafel on the sandwich deal which includes lentil soup and a soft drink, the cauliflower pita sandwich, baba ghanoush, lentil moujadara and tabbouleh.

No voters have their say: ‘I came to understand the care referendum was just fluff’: We asked readers who voted No in last week’s family and care referendums why they rejected the proposed changes to the Constitution.

What counts now for flailing Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is which wins the race for the disgruntled centre. The lasting effects of the lost referendums are limited. There may be squalls at parliamentary party meetings next week, but the people have moved on. What remains, apart from lost opportunity, is electoral volatility.