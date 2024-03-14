‘I was surrounded by people who were using the Aviva as giant pub’: Readers share their views on the atmosphere during Six Nations games

In the aftermath of Ireland’s last home game against Wales, Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley bemoaned the “flat” atmosphere at Ireland’s Six Nations matches in the Aviva Stadium. He said many fans are treating it as a drinking occasion and asked if there is a lack of tickets for “real fans”.

Off the back of this column, we asked readers for their thoughts on the atmosphere in the stadium and if there were any improvements that could be made. We received many responses from around the country and thanks to all who contributed.

Here are a selection of the submissions.

Reader comments

“My last attendance at a match was an Ireland-New Zealand one, totally spoiled by the continuous up and down to allow increasingly sloppy booze drinkers in and out. I swore never again and I have not attended a match there since. The IRFU should go for the GAA rules in Croke Park. Having the best team in Europe and, at the moment, probably the world, we can boast to having the worst home venue among any of the major players – all because the IRFU are mismanaging the booze sales and distribution of tickets. Gerry Thornley has it 100 per cent right.” – Terry MacManus, Dublin

“Since the terraces have given way to seats, the whole atmosphere has collapsed but that applies to other stadiums around the world. I have attended matches since about 1983 as a schoolboy. I have been to matches over Europe, Asia, South Africa and Australia but the best atmosphere was in the east terrace of Lansdowne Road. The craic was great. The close proximity of opposing fans making fun of each other and probably the ref too was priceless. For those drinking alcohol, there did not seem to be an issue, probably because if you relinquished your spot in the terrace there was no way to get back, so don’t risk it. Aside from the seating, it is the quality of those attendees. The game went professional and the stadium needed to provide modern facilities, the old Lansdowne Road was certainly creaking when compared to other international stadiums. The stadium needed to finance the redevelopment (even with the tax payers contributions) and corporates were brought in because of that. Taking clients to a match, you need to be careful not to make a fool of yourself shouting and acting up. These have replaced, in many cases, the mates going to a game or parent with child – a different dynamic and fun quotient exists.

“What’s the solution? It is probably not just one thing. Some ideas might be: reinstate terracing and reinstate the school kid sections. Kids are great to lead the way to build up the atmosphere. I fondly remember starting a Lansdowne wave or two as a teenager; get some prematch entertainment like a band or some mini rugby games, maybe a few prizes for people who are sitting in their seats when the camera come over. Loads of ideas but the key is to get the right people on time and in the right place to allow the atmosphere to build. In the very late 80s and 90s, we had justification to be quiet in the stadium thanks to the results and style of play but now, we have no excuse and should enjoy this time and not just sit like dummies.” – Anonymous, Netherlands

Fans look on during Ireland's Six Nations clash with Wales. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“Some things to consider: Kick-off times. 2.15pm is very early. Sunday games are only preferable to the French. Would the tournament consider later kick-off times? Aviva isn’t the only Six Nations stadium with atmosphere issues; Singing/fan section. This has been very successful in rejuvenating the atmosphere at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium (same architect as Aviva). Liaising with a dedicated supporter group is key. Once noise emanates from one area of the stadium, the rest of it joins in. A standing section could also be considered; Incentives to go to the stadium early. Fan village on the back pitch (IRFU’s many sponsors can be asked to step up here and provide activations), drink/food offers (eg two-for-one up to 30 mins before kick-off), crowd giveaways (United States sports do this very well); Scarves/flags on seats in certain sections of the stadium; Consider building a roof; Stop playing Zombie after every try. It’s ludicrous. Blast it out once and once only: at full time after a win.” – Patrick O’Brien, Kildare

“Haven’t been able to get a ticket of late, however when I did, the match was spoiled by drunken posh boys in and out of the bar and toilets throughout the entire match. On all occasions, remonstrations by genuine supporters were met with a nasty/aggressive tone, leading to confrontations bordering on physical intimidation. This has been a worsening scenario in recent years and has to be arrested before the good name of Irish rugby is soiled by the practice of drinking at matches. Voluntarily observe the same protocols as soccer and GAA before a confrontational event forces the issue.” – Anonymous, Wicklow

“I am lucky enough to be able to afford 10-year tickets and attend as many games as I can, missing very few year on year. I am also a Leinster season ticket holder. I have been attending Ireland matches since I was able to get schoolboy tickets in the old Lansdowne Road in the 1970s. I also went to Interpros there before the game went professional. I am a lifelong club member. I have seen Ireland play at multiple World Cups and have visited all the other Six Nations venues. My point is that I am a real fan by most meaningful metrics. I shout when I feel like shouting. I sing when I feel like singing. The atmosphere is what it is. I have been there for games that are flat. I have been there for games where the atmosphere is amazing. The narrative as to whether this is because real fans are going or not or whether people can or cannot bring drinks to their seats is a media construct. Rugby games are a social occasion. Many sporting events are. Being in the collective of those attending is a part of being a human and belonging to your tribe. Enjoy the success the team are having at present. It was a far longer time that we were not so good.” – Alan, Dublin

The Irish team say goodbye to the old Lansdowne Road in 2006. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“The last international match we attended we had get up at least 40 times to allow people go to and from the bar. The man sitting beside me didn’t look at the match until 10 minutes after the start. He lifted his head to take a photo of the action with his Guinness in the shot and then returned to his phone to share it on various social media platforms. Please stop making these events an occasion and return them to what they really are, rugby matches to be supported by actual fans who know the game and want to support the team with every fibre of their being.” – Mike Mullane, Ireland

“I attended almost all home Ireland matches up to about three years ago. I stopped going as I was surrounded by people who were using the Aviva as a giant pub. I was constantly standing up to let people out to the bar or toilets. Not worth the financial outlay for such a poor experience. I enjoy a pint, but when I go to an Ireland game I’m there to support my team. I now only go to an occasional away game. I attended Ireland v South Africa in RWC2023, which was amazing, despite poor facilities in the Stade [de France]. I would be fully supportive of the alcohol policy that is in operation in Croke Park, for example. I think it strikes the right balance, and works well.” – Anonymous, Kilkenny