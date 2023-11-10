Thousands of education workers to go on strike across Northern Ireland next week

The action will affect 1,800 schools with many having to close.

Thousands of education workers in Northern Ireland are to go on strike over pay next week.

Cooks, cleaners, drivers, classroom assistants and other staff from unions Unison, Unite the Union, Nipsa and GMB will take strike action on Thursday, November 16th.

The action will affect 1,800 schools with many having to close.

Alan Perry, GMB senior organiser, said workers “deserve decent pay” in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Cleaners, cooks and classroom assistants – along with non-teaching workers – do vital work for our children’s education,” he said.

“They shouldn’t be left wondering how they’re going to pay their bills. The education authority needs to sort this as a matter of urgency.

Alan Law, assistant secretary of Nipsa said the action was a “significant escalation” for their members working in the Education Authority.

“There is an anger among education workers who feel that the true value of their contribution to the delivery of education has been ignored for too long. They resent being ignored. They are right to feel angry.

“The delays in progressing the matters in this dispute which seek to reform their pay structure, make it fit for purpose and futureproof it just adds insult to injury.

“The current action has demonstrated just how much EA school-based and HQ staff do that is outside their job description and has been taken for granted for years. This goodwill has ended and won’t be returning.”

The North’s Department of Education permanent secretary, Dr Mark Browne, said the strikes would have a significant impact on education services.

Dr Browne said those going on strike should consider the “serious ramifications”. – PA