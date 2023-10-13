More than 1,000 children without school transport

Minister for Education Norma Foley conceded that it was “not unacceptable” some children were without transport. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than 1,000 children entitled to school transport are without access to a bus six weeks into the new school year despite paying for tickets earlier this year.

The move has forced families to scramble to make alternative arrangements and some parents say they will have to take time off work as a result. About 100 of these children have special educational needs.

Minister for Education Norma Foley conceded that it was “not unacceptable” some children were without transport, but said these students represented 0.7 per cent of the 155,000 students who have access to the school transport scheme operated by Bus Éireann.

She said a record number of students are being transported this year on a daily basis, including more than 17,000 children with special needs.

In relation to those without buses, she said: “In good faith, all the contracts were issues. In some cases at the last minute – and in some cases the day before the routes were due to commence – contracts were returned due to issues contractors had securing bus drivers or buses ... It is an issue facing the wider transport sector,” she said.

She said the ending of the tourism season may free up additional drivers and buses shortly.

Bus Éireann has said grants are available to families with tickets who have not been in place for the start of the school year.

Separately, speaking at the annual conference of the National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD), Ms Foley confirmed that new financial incentives are being introduced to help ease the cost of teacher training.

A new €2,000 payment will be provided to all newly qualified teachers holding a Professional Masters in Education.

She said this was intended to defray the costs of obtaining masters qualifications for graduates as they begin their teaching careers. The two year qualification typically costs €10,000-€15,000.

Ms Foley said she will be in a position to provide more details of how this will operate shortly.

On the wider issue of teacher supply, the Minister said more than 3,500 newly qualified teachers have registered with the Teaching Council this year, bringing the total number of teachers on the register to a record high of almost 119,000.

“Teaching remains an attractive profession for people. We saw a 13-14 per cent increase in CAO applications, 3,500 newly qualified teachers coming on stream. We’ve never as high a registration with the Teaching Coucil than we have now,” she said..

Ms Foley also confirmed that ICT funding will be provided to schools in the current school year.

Schools have been critical of the lack of funding for computers and digital devices during the last academic year, although Ms Foley said there had been a “double” payment of the grant in 2021/22 year worth €100 million.

The Minister also said she would consider calls from principals for a new “school’s administrative officer” post to ease the administration burden on principals.

NAPD president Shane Foley said the growing burden of administrative duties in areas such as finance, procurement, HR, health and safety, facilities management were leading to high levels of stress and burnout among school leaders.

“While these administrative tasks are crucial for the running of and the financial stability of schools, they too often take priority over what is actually important which is engaging with and offering support to our students, their parents and the whole school community,” he said.