Trinity College climbs 27 places in latest set of world university rankings

Trinity College Dublin’s, Ireland’s highest-ranked third level institution, is 134th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. Photograph: iStock

Trinity College Dublin, Ireland’s highest-ranked third level institution, has climbed 27 places to 134th in the latest set of world university rankings.

Overall the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 show most Irish universities have held their positions.

UCD, the next-highest ranking university, is in the 201-250 category, while the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) has slipped into the 251-200 category.

It is followed by University of Galway (301-500), University College Cork (301-500) and Dublin City University (401-500).

University of Limerick has climbed into the 401-500 category, up from 601-800 last year, its highest-ever ranking.

There was no change for Maynooth University (401-500) or Technological University of Dublin (1001-1,200).

While there more than a dozen world university rankings, the Times Higher Education version is considered by many to be one of the “’big three”, alongside QS and Shanghai’s Academic Ranking of World Universities.

Critics say university rankings are not an accurate measure of performance and neglect key areas such as the quality of teaching and learning.

However, they remain influential internationally in areas such as reputation, research and student choice.

University of Limerick president Prof Kerstin Mey said the university’s highest placing this year was a “milestone achievement”.

“Ranking in the top 500 universities in the world is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our university community in the pursuit of excellence and innovation,” she said.

She added that improving university world rankings holds immense significance for a research-led institution.

“These rankings are not just numbers or symbols of prestige, they reflect a university’s global standing and its impact on society,” she said.

Overall, University of Oxford has topped the rankings for the eighth year in a row, while Stanford University was in second place followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Harvard University was in fourth place, followed by the University of Cambridge which slipped to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China (86).

China’s best institutions, meanwhile, are inching closer to entering the top 10 after Tsinghua University and Peking University climbed a few places to sit in 12th and 14th positions, respectively. China now has 13 universities in the top 200 – up from seven in 2020 – with each of them improving their ranking significantly.

India’s leading institution – the Indian Institute of Science – has climbed back into the top 250 for the first time in several years. However, it is the only Indian university to place among the top-500.

Universities in the THE rankings are evaluated across five key areas or pillars of teaching: research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

The methodology used for the 2024 rankings included significant updates, with the introduction of a wider range of bibliometric measures, improving international metrics, and expanding the role for knowledge transfer.

