My daughter loves learning languages. What are her best career options?

My daughter loves languages and is fluent in Spanish following a three-month stay in Spain during transition year. She has also been to the Gaeltacht for a few summers and loves Irish as a language. She has just started sixth year and is wondering what are the best career options to take advantage of her language proficiency?

There has never been a better time for those proficient in a number of languages, including Irish, to advance their career prospects.

One of the great strengths of the Irish education system is the vast majority of students graduating from second level are proficient in a number of languages, to some extent. In our closest neighbour, second language education has collapsed in recent years.

A further opportunity for those like your daughter is the growth in careers with Irish. Why? It’s partly down to the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021, which aims to ensure 20 per cent of new recruits to the public service will be proficient in Irish by 2030.

To drive the delivery of this aim, an Irish Language Advisory Committee was established last year with the specific function of ensuring the amount of public services provided through Irish is substantially increased.

All Irish third-level universities will have a key role to play in ensuring the delivery of programmes that will ensure a supply of appropriately qualified graduates as a result.

As part of the delivery on the Act, The Irish Times is partnering with Foras na Gaeilge for the inaugural “an cheathrú ghaeltachta” at the Higher Options careers event, which runs from September 20th-22nd in the RDS. Students attending will have an opportunity to explore the possibilities for furthering their education or starting a career through Irish.

The development of courses to facilitate the growing demand for Irish language graduates to meet the demand both in Ireland and in Europe within EU institutions, given that Irish is now a recognised EU language, will only intensify

In this dedicated section of the exhibition, students will be able to engage with exhibitors from the universities who are offering degree programmes taught through Irish.

Speakers from TG4, Údarás na Gaeltachta, the European Union and more will share their experiences covering a broad range of topics, including opportunities in business, media, law, education, and the public sector.

The development of courses to facilitate the growing demand for Irish language graduates to meet the demand both in Ireland and in Europe within EU institutions, given that Irish is now a recognised EU language, will only intensify in the immediate to short term.

It has been a difficult journey for those who want to enhance the opportunities for those who want to use spoken Irish in our daily lives. The establishment of Radio Na Gaeltachta and TG4 have resulted in new opportunities in media for Irish speakers.

The Languages (Amendment) Act 2021 is likely to result in many new opportunities for graduates including your daughter who wish to pursue careers in the Irish language in all areas of the public service and elsewhere.