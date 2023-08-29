Everything you need to know about apprenticeships

Apprenticeships provide critical-thinking skills and enable individuals to 'earn while they learn'. Photograph: iStock

There is a growing realisation that third level is not the only way for an individual to further their education post-secondary school. One such way that has grown and expanded considerably in recent years is an apprenticeship.

What is an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship is a dual-learning programme that combines learning in an education and training institution with work-based learning in a company, enabling individuals to “earn while they learn”.

The Government has an action plan for apprenticeships, which includes having a target of 10,000 apprentice registrations a year by 2025.

For this target to be met, the number of active apprenticeship employers will need to increase to at least 12,000.

By the end of last year, there were almost 9,000 employers with apprentices in training, with the number having risen steadily from 3,300 since 2014.

Additionally, up to 10 new apprenticeship programmes are due to launch this year, which will increase the 66 programmes currently already available.

What sort of areas are apprenticeships available in?

There are two types of apprenticeships. The most well known, and more traditional variation is a craft apprenticeship, which includes the likes of carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanics and electrical apprenticeships.

Since 2016, there are also new apprenticeships available in industries such as ICT, finance and hospitality, software development, accounting technician and commis chef.

How long is an apprenticeship?

It depends on what type an individual chooses. Craft apprenticeships tend to be four years long, during which time apprentices tend to spend three different periods in off-the-job training.

The new apprenticeships range in length between two and four years, depending on the programme in question.

What qualifications do I get from one?

On a craft apprenticeship, the skills a person develops will be assessed through on-the-job competence testing as well as off-the-job modular assessment and examinations. If the individual completes these assessments successfully, they will be awarded an advanced certificate – craft, which is level six on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Apprenticeships introduced from 2016 lead to an award between levels five and 10 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Are they a popular option?

Government is seeking to make them more popular, and it would appear that effort is proving successful.

Recent figures from Solas showed that the number of people undertaking apprenticeships fell during the Covid era with new registrations declining from 6,175 in 2019 to 5,325 in 2020.

However, latest figures show the number of new entrants choosing this route bounced back to more than 8,200 last year, exceeding pre-Covid figures by some 34 per cent.

Am I eligible for an apprenticeship?

To be eligible, an apprentice must be at least 16 years of age and have achieved at least five Ds in the Junior Certificate exams. There is no upper age limit, with apprenticeships being suitable both for school-leavers as well as older learners or those looking to change careers.

However, apprenticeships that run in conjunction with different bodies may have their own eligibility criteria, with some having specific academic requirements.

If you don’t have the required qualifications for an apprenticeship you’re interested in, you may be eligible for recognition of prior learning, in which work and other experience are taken into consideration. Alternatively, in some cases you may be able to do a preparatory, “pre-apprenticeship” course.

You can also be asked to pass a colour-vision test for some apprenticeships.

How do I apply for an apprenticeship?

To become an apprentice in Ireland, an employer must hire you. There is a jobs portal on apprenticeship.ie that allows individuals to search by location and profession, which would assist any prospective apprentice in finding a suitable employer. Local education and training boards may also have details on employers seeking apprentices. All employers must be approved by Solas, the State agency that oversees the building of the further education and training (FET) sector in Ireland, before they can take on an apprentice.

It is the responsibility of the potential apprentice to find an employer, and to ask them to be apart of the scheme. Both parties would then be required to sign a formal contract, agreeing certain conditions will be met for the duration of the programme. The employer must also commit to paying the apprentice for the length of the apprenticeship.

In an effort to encourage employers to take on apprentices, there is an apprenticeship employers’ grant of €2,000 for each registered apprentice per year.

There is also a gender-based bursary available to employers who hire apprentices in any industry with more than 80 per cent representation of a single gender, worth €2,666.

How do I know if this is the right option for me instead of traditional higher education?

Attending university can be an expensive endeavour. This can be a great option for people who are put off by the cost of college, or for whom full-time education may be prohibitive due to financial constraints.

Many apprenticeships have the classroom learning in a technological university, meaning that apprentices don’t miss out on the college experience.

Furthermore, an apprenticeship could also be appealing for someone who did not do as well in their Leaving Cert as might be required for direct access to a university degree.

The minimal academic requirements for an apprenticeship means it is far more accessible for the people for whom traditional schooling was a challenge.

What is the pay like?

The rate of pay must be decided between the apprentice and the employer and must be included in the contract of apprenticeship.

Normally, craft apprenticeships have set phases for on- and off-the-job training. As the apprentice returns for each off-the-job phase, he/she will see their wages rise.

However, there have been complaints in recent years about the rate of pay for apprentices, with some being paid as low as €6.84 per hour.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris earlier this year announced his intention to increase the minimum wage for these individuals in order to make it more enticing.

Is there a fee for apprenticeships?

Generally, an apprentice does not pay fees. However, apprentices pay a pro-rata registration fee, or student contribution, if their off-the-job training takes place in a college such as an institute of technology or technological university.

The registration fee is generally based on the amount of time the apprentice spends in the college. There is more information about pro-rata registration fees on apprenticeship.ie.

Can I get a grant?

Apprentices are also not eligible for education grants, such as Susi. Apprentices who have children may also qualify for the working family payment.

However, from this year, the National Apprenticeship Office launched the access and inclusion bursary, which provides financial support of up to €3,000 to eligible learners to support living costs such as travel, accommodation and materials.

Learners who participate in an Access to Apprenticeship programme in Technological University Dublin or Technological University of the Shannon from September 2023 are eligible to apply to the National Apprenticeship Office for the bursary.