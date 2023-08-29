Q&A: How do I know if a further education and training course is the right choice for me?

Further and education training offers a wide variety of life-long education options to anyone over 16, including apprenticeships, traineeships and PLCs. Photograph: iStock

The perception that young people need to obtain a third-level degree to be successful has changed as students explore alternative ways to enter their chosen profession or career.

Here we will answer some of the frequently asked questions surrounding further education and training (FET).

What is further education?

Further education is education and training that happens after second-level schooling, but which is not part of the third-level system.

FET offers a wide variety of life-long education options to anyone over 16. It includes apprenticeships, traineeships, post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses, community and adult education as well as core literacy and numeracy services.

FET courses and programmes are provided through the Education and Training Board (ETB) network throughout the country as well as through other local providers, including online through Solas’ eCollege.

FET courses are provided at levels one to six on the National Framework of Qualifications.

How do I know if a FET course is the right choice for me?

PLCs are an “ideal choice” for many students who are unsure about their chosen career path, according to Sligo College of Further Education deputy principal David Downey.

“These could be students who feel they are not ready for higher education or wish to explore a possible career, without committing to a three- or four-year degree programme,” he says.

“It is also an ideal route for mature students who may wish to change career direction or upskill. Most PLC courses are feeder courses for universities and many PLC colleges have direct links with partner universities.”

Cecilia Munro, principal of Ballyfermot College of Further Education, says the MyFutures+ skills audit will give you an indication of the skills you need for a particular career.

“PLC courses are created with a particular career in mind but have the flexibility to cross over into different occupations,” she says. “This flexibility lies in the modules offered on the course.

“The key strength of PLC courses is that the major award you achieve allows you the flexibility to move across a career area by studying mandatory and elective modules which give you an opportunity to delve into your career of choice.

“My advice is to look closely at the modules on offer in the course you are interested in, research the content on QQI’s website and read the testimonials of graduates to find out what worked for them as this will give you inspiration.”

What about an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship mixes learning in a college or training institution with work-based learning in a company. At least half of apprenticeship learning is done on the job.

As an apprentice, you earn while you learn. You have a formal employment contract, and you’re paid a salary during your apprenticeship training. Apprenticeships can last between two and four years.

There are 66 different types of apprenticeship available in many different industries and professions.

How do I qualify?

Qualifying as an apprentice depends on which apprenticeship you’re applying for. Generally, the minimum age is between 16 and 18 years old. There’s no maximum age limit. Some apprenticeships may have minimum educational qualifications.

You’ll find the qualifications you need and full eligibility requirements in the detailed programme information for each apprenticeship.

What are the entry requirements for FET courses?

Entry requirements vary from courses to course but, according to Anne Marie Keane, FET manager at Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board, applicants will generally be required to have completed Leaving Certificate or QQI level-four major award, or equivalent standard of education.

“Where applicants don’t hold such qualifications, they will be assessed on relevant life and work experience,” she says. “Applicants are required to complete an assessment and a short interview as part of the admissions process for the course.”

What does it cost?

The Government abolished the PLC contribution fee of €200 in 2022 and, therefore, the cost of doing a PLC course was considerably reduced. However, the cost of PLC courses can vary from college to college, says Downey.

“Some PLC colleges charge no fees, but may require you to purchase essential equipment needed for the course such as makeup or hairdressing kits,” he says.

“Other PLC colleges charge a standard student services fees across all their courses, generally in the region of €150-€200. It is important to check on the website of the PLC provider you wish to apply to, for their most up to date information on course fees.”

Recently, City of Dublin ETB has reduced costs on all PLC courses to €50. Some courses are free, while others attract a refundable deposit of €100 which is refundable if the student remains on the course.

Munro points out there are funding schemes through the Department of Employment and Social Protection such as the Back to Education Initiative or Back to Education Allowance.

Can I get a grant?

Yes, PLC students can apply for the Susi grant. However, Munro points out that Susi only covers maintenance at this level, whereas at third level it covers both maintenance and fees.

Can I attend and continue to receive social welfare?

This really depends on your individual situation, says Munro. “You need to check with your local social welfare office if you qualify to retain your social welfare allowances,” she says.

“Only your local social welfare office can make that determination. However, if you are completing a traineeship programme in a PLC college you will be able to retain your social welfare allowance if you are on one.”

What are the hours of the courses?

Most courses are full-time courses, which begin in September and run through a full academic year until May.

They run over a week with between 20 and 30 hours’ tuition. Some have a day a week where you complete your work experience.

What are the class sizes like?

All FET courses have small class sizes with between 15-30 learners. Michael Murphy, principal of Mayo College of Further Education and Training, points out that this means you can “get to know your teachers and receive a more personalised learning experience”.

Will I do work experience?

Work experience is a key part of all FET courses. “We find our learners gain a lot of their work experience in terms of practical application of their skills in a real-life setting,” says Murphy.

“We also offer international paid Erasmus+ placements in a variety of European counties where students can work between three weeks and three months.”

How will courses be delivered?

The majority of courses are delivered face to face. There are some courses that attract a blended learning element. Your PLC college would be best to advise you in relation to the delivery of your course.

Some institutions, such as Mayo College of Further Education and Training, offer a free laptop loan scheme to students.

Can I use these courses to progress on to higher education?

Yes. All QQI awards are recognised through the Higher Education Links Scheme (HELS) as recognised progression routes to higher education.

Downey points out that HELS gives learners the opportunity to use their QQI level five or six major award to apply, through the CAO, for a place in the first year of a higher education programme.

Progression requires a full level five or level six Major Award, with at least 120 credits.

“Universities, institutes of technology and some independent higher education institutions offer places through HELS, but in slightly different ways,” he says.

“Universities only offer places from a reserved quota for FET award holders. Institutes of technology generally accept applications based on any level five and six award, in open competition with Leaving Certificate candidates.

“However, they may also offer places through reserve quotas for QQI applicants only, for example, to some nursing degree programmes.”

Last month, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris launched the National Tertiary Education Programme, which enables students to enrol in a further education institution before progressing to a higher education institution.

“Students have guaranteed progression between the further and higher education element of the programme, as long as the learner reaches a required academic standard,” says Downey.

Do these courses lead to employment?

The majority of PLC/FET courses are designed with a focus on progression into higher education institutions. “This is a stepping stone approach to education,” says Downey.

“Some PLC courses are designed for progression directly into the workplace such as early learning and care, hairdressing and healthcare assistant, to name but a few.”

Munro points to courses in health and social care as being “primarily geared to employment”.

Ballyfermot College of Further Education offers the following courses where graduates are immediately employable once the course is completed:

• Care of the person with special needs

• Community and health services

• Early learning and care

• Social care students

“There are national skills shortages in this area and these courses are very popular with school-leavers and adults returning to education who want to work in the caring professions,” she adds.