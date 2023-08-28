Over 3,000 newly qualified teachers join national register

Demand for teachers has intensified, with economic pressures having an effect on supply and availability. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

The Teaching Council has said 3,105 newly qualified teachers have joined the national register.

This comes at a time when demand for newly qualified teachers has intensified, with ongoing economic pressures having an effect on the supply and availability in Ireland, with many young teachers opting to go abroad.

The Teaching Council operates a fast-track summer registration process to ensure that newly qualified teachers are registered in advance of the new school year.

Director of the council, Dr Lynn Ramsey, paid homage to the “invaluable role” teachers play in shaping society through their dedication to children and young people.

READ MORE

“It’s deeply encouraging to see these teachers embarking on their professional journeys. We wholeheartedly celebrate their achievements in qualifying and commend the unwavering support of their families throughout this process,” Dr Ramsey said.

“Our appreciation also extends to the higher education institutions who have provided them with excellent foundations for the profession of teaching and ongoing learning.

“Through these collective achievements, the potential that these teachers can bring to our teaching and learning communities across Ireland in the decades ahead is immense,” she added.

Dr Ramsey also noted that the national Register of Teachers has grown each year since 2006 and is currently at its highest level in State history.

Up to 5,500 people who are eligible to teach in schools apply for initial registration each year, resulting in a net growth of 3,600 registrants annually.

[ ‘Teaching is an expression of self’: 10 reasons why I’m a teacher ]

“Over the past two years, in particular, the Teaching Council has further streamlined and enhanced all registration systems and processes, also introducing a new online registration system that has added efficiencies to processes, making it easier for applicants to track applications in real time,” Dr Ramsey said.

The average processing time of applications for those who qualified in Ireland is presently 2.6 weeks. This can, however, vary for overseas applicants.

The Teaching Council receives around 600 applications from teachers who qualified abroad each year.

“Further initiatives have also been introduced to support the supply of registered and vetted teachers, including legislation enabling teachers who qualified abroad to register and complete their induction [Droichead] in Ireland,” Dr Ramsey said.

In 2021, legislation was enacted to enable student teachers to join the register and, thereby, to be available for substitute roles.

There are 1,965 student teachers registered with the Teaching Council.

The Teaching Council’s register has in excess of 118,000 teachers across primary, post-primary, further education and student teachers.