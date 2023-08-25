New options outside the CAO points system leading to a university degree

The unified tertiary system, announced in July by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, will offer almost 500 places to students in the first year across 23 courses. Photograph: iStock

From September, students will be able to earn a university degree through a new unified pathway to tertiary education that sits outside the traditional CAO points system.

A tertiary course is one that commences in an Education and Training Board (ETB) and continues in a higher education institution (HEI), culminating in a degree.

The unified tertiary system, announced last month by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, will offer almost 500 places to students in the first year across 23 courses. The initiative represents a fundamental change in how third-level education can be accessed, allowing undergraduate students to earn a university degree for the first time outside of the points system. Courses are available in healthcare, enterprise, ICT, the creative sectors, engineering, manufacturing and construction.

The National Tertiary Office (NTO), which oversees the scheme, is responsible for co-ordinating and supporting the development of policy in relation to further and higher education progression pathways for students. Dr Fiona Maloney, director of the NTO, explained how the new pathway is designed to cater to students who may have faced barriers to accessing third level.

“This is really for those students where the traditional route does not suit,” said Maloney. “It is not an alternative to the CAO; it’s a new route for students for whom those particular traditional routes do not meet their needs.”

[We are looking at] those who are underrepresented in higher education and in careers such as teaching, immersive media and ICT. We want everybody who is underrepresented to be represented in education — Dr Fiona Maloney

She added: “The way to increase opportunities is by making educational opportunities more equitable and more available.”

The new pathway aims to engage “those for whom this particular thought of pursuing a career through higher education may not have been foremost in their mind,” she said.

“[We are looking at] those who are underrepresented in higher education and in careers such as teaching, immersive media and ICT. We want everybody who is underrepresented to be represented in education. We have an inclusive approach which is very much targeted at those who may not have other avenues into further education available to them.”

‘Removal of financial barriers’

Under the new system, students will spend one or two years studying at a further education provider before completing the final years of study at a higher education institution.

“Some of the advantages include the removal of financial barriers to third-level education and the local availability of courses with guaranteed progression to third level as long as the learner reaches their learning milestones,” said Maloney.

The aim is to make the transition from further to higher education seamless. There will be a lot of co-ordination between further-education and higher-education institutions, including the development of a shared curriculum, teaching collaboration, programme co-design and co-delivery of courses.

We’ve taken the best of both worlds; that means small class sizes – we don’t envisage class groups to be any bigger than 20 students — Dr Fiona Maloney

“Learners will have access to the full range of supports and facilities of their host institutions, both those provided by the Education and Training Board and the higher education institution,” said Maloney.

“We’ve taken the best of both worlds; that means small class sizes – we don’t envisage class groups to be any bigger than 20 students.” Students will also be able to avail of “wraparound learner supports” including English language classes along with numeracy, literacy and mental health supports. However, “from the first day” students will also get the supports and learner experience that would traditionally be associated with a higher education setting.

“You have the benefit of being able to avail of all of the student supports that are available to the higher education campuses as well – be they libraries, medical, sports and student societies,” said Maloney. “There will be a joint induction programme and time will be spent on the campus of both providers.” It is hoped that the current provision will be doubled next year, she added.

Selecting courses involves collaboration between HEI and ETB partners. Maloney said assessing the local needs of businesses was key to ensuring graduates were appropriately skilled.

There is no fixed deadline; applications are made directly through the NTO website. The application is left open either until the course is filled or until the course starts — Dr Fiona Maloney

“This is not about displacing any current provision within the HEIs and it is certainly not about saving courses that are no longer required,” she said. “This is about identifying skills need for enterprise, for employers, for industry, and ensuring that we have the curriculum and degree programme and a pipeline of talent coming through – particularly for new and emerging areas – and that we respond quickly and proactively so that our graduates can be well placed in the labour market to succeed.”

‘Impartial advice’

Regional skills forums, created as part of the Government’s National Skills Strategy, are “crucially important” she said. The forums are a point of contact for employers who wish to connect with the range of services and supports available across the education and training sector and their analysis of employer needs informs the programme development process.

“The ETBs and HEIs then collaborate to co-write, co-design and deliver the programme that will meet those needs and will meet the needs of students,” said Maloney.

She advises students considering applying for a course to first read up about it on the NTO website and then make contact with their local ETB for advice.

“They give free and impartial advice and information about all education opportunities, not just about the tertiary ones but opportunities right across the country that best meet the needs of students,” she said.

“There is no fixed deadline; applications are made directly through the NTO website. Applications will remain open certainly until the end of September. The application is left open either until the course is filled or until the course starts.”

People can apply now and the courses will begin at the end of September and in early October.

Applications can be made through the NTO website.