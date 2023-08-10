Parents cannot be compelled to pay voluntary contributions to schools - Norma Foley

Minister for Education Norma Foley speaking with media about the free schoolbooks scheme at St Mathew's National School n Dublin 4. Photograph: Alan Betson

Parents cannot be compelled to make voluntary contributions to schools for their children’s education, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

Ms Foley was commenting in response to new figures which show that parents are paying at least €28 million a year in “voluntary contributions” to schools to help plug gaps in finances.

The data comes as average voluntary contributions are set to climb to €101 this year at primary level and €143 at second level, according to a survey of more than 1,000 parents by Barnardos.

Schools say they are forced to seek money from parents because they do not receive enough State funding to meet everyday expenses.

READ MORE

However, Ms Foley said schools were in receipt of record levels of funding and should be mindful of the pressures facing families when seeking contributions.

“No parent can be compelled to make a voluntary contribution to a school. I have to keep reiterating that because it is factual and provided for in the Education Act,” she said.

“We are all very conscious of the burden being placed on parents today. That is why we have today’s €53 million investment, so the burden of the cost of schoolbooks is not placed on the shoulders of parents at primary level.”

[ Have your say: how much are you paying for back to school costs? ]

Ms Foley added that record capitation funding of €90 million had been made available in the last Budget to help schools meet rising energy costs, while the allocations under the back to school clothing and footwear allowance had been increased for parents.

“The Government is very cognisant of the burden being placed on families at this point in time. We’re asking schools to be mindful of this: no parent, no guardian, can be compelled to make a voluntary contribution to a school.”

Charities, however, report that many parents feel pressured into paying contributions and say, in some cases, access to lockers or school journals is contingent on the payment.

When asked if the practice of voluntary contributions should end, Ms Foley said she was conscious of the “competing demands” faced by schools, but added that funding for the education sector is up by an additional €1.5 billion in recent years.

In order to reduce the financial burden facing parents and schools, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has called on the Government to “fully fund” schools and is seeking a 20 per cent increase in the school capitation grant.

The National Parents Council added that the payment of voluntary contributions continued to be a source of tension between schools and parents.

The council’s chief executive, Áine Lynch, said while successive ministers for education had maintained that no parent had to pay a contribution, this was not enough.

Ms Foley was speaking at an event aimed at highlighting the free schoolbooks scheme at primary level, under which schools receive grants worth almost €100 per pupil.

Schools have been advised that they may not to seek voluntary contributions from parents for any book-related expenses on foot of these grants.

However, they may seek contributions for classroom resources such as art materials and photocopying.

Ms Foley said the option of extending the free schoolbooks scheme to second level will be considered in the context of the forthcoming Budget.

Minister for Education Norma Foley with pupils Dylan Hamilton (9) and Alana Hamilton (6) at St Mathew's National School in Dublin 4 where she formally launched the free primary schoolbooks scheme. Photograph: Alan Betson

While the cost of free schoolbooks at primary level is €53 million, providing the same at post-primary would likely cost a further €70 million or more, according to informed sources.

“It is always necessary to take the first step – and the first step has been taken at primary school level with significant investment of €53 million,” she said. “I’ve never made a secret of the fact that it is my absolute aspiration that we achieve likewise at post-primary level. It will be a consideration for the budget. There are many competing elements in terms of what we can achieve in the budget, I am conscious of that as well ...” she said.