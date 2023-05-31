Thousands of primary pupils to have access to in-school counselling

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she hoped to extend the initiative across all primary schools if it proves to be successful. Photograph: iStock

Thousands of primary pupils across seven counties will have access to in-school counselling on a trial basis following concern over rising levels of anxiety and mental health problems.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she hoped to extend the initiative across all primary schools if it proves to be successful.

She said a combination of factors such as the impact of Covid-19 and early access to social media are likely to be contributing to anxiety rates.

The first phase of the pilot will involve the rollout of one-to-one counselling sessions for primary schools in counties Cavan, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan and Tipperary with a Department of Education-approved counsellor.

Parents and relevant school staff will be part of the intervention with the child and will be guided and encouraged to support the child at home and at school.

Ms Foley said officials estimate that 4,000-4,500 children are likely to avail of counselling services as part of the pilot.

Officials said the counties were selected, partially, on the basis of availability of counsellors.

“Wellbeing is at the very heart of all that we do in the education system,” Ms Foley said. “Developing and promoting wellbeing is essential to allowing children to learn and grow to the very best of their abilities. This new pilot project aims to support, enhance and nurture wellbeing in our primary schools with two new support models.”

The €5 million initiative will begin in September for the 2023/24 school year.

Ms Foley said her department will work closely with the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive throughout the pilot and will continue to explore ways to improve supports for young people, including around increased awareness, promoting help-seeking behaviour and signposting to the wide range of available services.

Details of a second strand to the pilot will be announced in the coming weeks and are expected to focus on building up the capacity of schools to address the mental health needs of students.