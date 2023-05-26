Number of people recorded as homeless rises

The number of people recorded as homeless increased to 12,259 last month and a call has been made for State targets for building homes to be “ramped up” to get people out of temporary accommodation. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email Digest. In this edition we look at the latest homeless figures which show a growth in homelessness; Kim Kardashian’s life lessons about the dangers of oversharing; Joe Humphreys on feeling lost in the modern world; Alan Titley; Donald Clarke on who will win Cannes 2023; Twenty of Tina Turner’s greatest songs; Succession’s big finale, and much more.

The number of people recorded as homeless increased to 12,259 last month, including nearly 4,000 children, in part due to the end of a Government moratorium on evictions in the rental market. Jack Power reports.

Who’d have thought Kim Kardashian would be the one to flag the dangers of oversharing? Does anyone still care about the Kardashians? At moments during the first episode of season three of their Disney+ series, The Kardashians, even the Hollywood reality clan seemed bored by the hype.

Feeling lost? You’re not alone. But there are ways we can all feel less disorientated: AI, global warming, war and the pandemic have combined to dizzying effect. There’s no magic elixir – but there are things we can do, writes Joe Humphrey’s in his Unthinkable column.

Leithscéalta agus leamhscéalta: Tharla mé ag lorg ionaid d’fhonn mo cheann a chur ar adhairt tráthnóna dá raibh. I Londain Shasana a bhíos féin agus cara liom ag iarraidh poist don samhradh sula bhfillfimis ar an meánscoil. Ba thúisce leaba ná post agus shiúlamar bóithre dá réir, a scríobh Alan Titley.

Cannes 2023: Who will win the Palme d’Or? Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest has generated the most buzz, but plenty of rivals could bag the prize instead, writes Donald Clarke.

Tina Turner: her 20 greatest songs and performances – in order: The singer, who has died aged 83, made her name with Ike, but her stardom became all her own

Succession’s big finale: Here are seven questions we need to be answered - Before the last episode of the megasatire drops, Ed Power asks: Will Roman die? Is Tom Wambsgans poised for victory? What’s next for Greg?

What part of branding refugees as potential rapists is not racist? Anyone expecting sympathy for being accused of racism while protesting against foreigners moving to their neighbourhood has a warped opinion of themselves. What part of branding groups of men who are fleeing other countries as potential rapists and paedophiles does not constitute racism, asks Justine McCarthy.

We still do not know how many lives were lost in Civil War: To mark the centenary of the end of the Civil War there will be a formal “ceremony of reconciliation and remembrance of all those who lost their lives” in that war this Sunday at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, writes Diarmaid Ferriter.

It’s wild to think Kevin Moran played for Dublin and Manchester United at the same time: We take some life stories for granted. Time passes. Day into week, week into month, month into year. The eternal present stretches on for decades until one day you sit down to remind yourself of what a person did with their one wild and precious life and you are blown to bits by it, writes Malachy Clerkin.

Toy Show the Musical staff paid ‘below industry standard’, playwright says: A playwright who worked on RTÉ's production of Toy Show the Musical last year has said creative staff were paid “below industry standard”, according to correspondence to the Dáil spending watchdog, writes Jack Power.

What Martin Amis teaches us about our politics: It is a common observation about the late Martin Amis – who died recently at 73 years old – that he sacrificed all else in his novels at the altar of style. Language was his guiding star, perfect sentences his foundational tool, writes Finn McRedmond.