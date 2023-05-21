Blockade lifted at asylum seeker centre in Co Clare as O’Gorman says protest not appropriate

Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien speaks to journalists after meeting local residents protesting the use of Magowna House Hotel in Inch, Co Clare to house asylum seekers. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The decision by local residents to lift a blockade from a facility in Co Clare designated as a centre for asylum seekers has been welcomed by Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr O’Brien, who had spoken with local residents said an “honest, open discussion” had played a role in the decision to remove the blockade at Magowna House in Inch.

Local residents had been protesting outside Magowna House since last Monday after a group of 33 applicants for international protection were brought to stay in the hotel building.

[ Inch migrant blockade: ‘I heard a woman shouting: we don’t want them here. It was not subtle’ ]

“I welcome the decision of the residents to remove the blockade,” said Mr O’Brien. “My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest, open discussion, and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation.”

READ MORE

Mr O’Brien had previously committed to a four-week freeze on asylum seekers being brought to the hotel for accommodation. In his statement, O’Brien reiterated his commitment to return to Clare and to continue to engage with locals and applicants for international protection.

Asylum seekers play games at Magowna House Hotel outside of Ennis in Co Clare. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“I look forward to working with the provider [Magowna House] and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House. I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said he does not think the blockade was “an appropriate form of protest”. Mr O’Gorman, speaking to Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly, said he believed in people’s right to protest against and disagree with Government policy, but that any protests should not be “intimidatory”.

“We know some people have left Inch, some of the IP applicants have left,” said Mr O’Gorman. “I think that’s really disappointing, and that’s why I say I don’t believe a blockade approach is an acceptable form of protest.

“Often people have misconceptions about international protection applicants, particularly male international protection applicants. My experience is that after IP applicants have been living in a place for a while, those preconceptions disappear because people either meet them and see they’re just normal people, or they don’t meet them, their paths don’t cross, and no issue arises.”

Mr O’Gorman acknowledged that concerns around the communication with local residents of Inch in relation to the new accommodation was a “legitimate criticism”.

“I recognise in Inch the information out to local reps wasn’t out as early as it could have been,” he said. “We were in a really pressure situation in terms of trying to secure accommodation for people who were on the streets; we’ve gotten better at getting information out to local reps and communities but I recognise that in the situation in Inch it was very tight there. That’s a legitimate criticism.”

The Minster revealed that the total number of homeless international protection applicants had been brought down from more than 500 to 300 over the course of the weekend. “Between Friday and Saturday we’ve been able to offer accommodation to 220 of the 520 people who were unaccommodated, so the unaccommodated list has reduced now to 300. We’ll be able to reduce it further early into next week with more offers, and then in the subsequent week there will be more accommodation coming on as well.”