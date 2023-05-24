Leaving Cert results due out on August 25th

Leaving Cert results for tens of thousands of students are due to issue on Friday, August 25th, more than a week earlier than last year. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Leaving Cert results for tens of thousands of students are due to issue on Friday, August 25th, more than a week earlier than last year.

It is likely that CAO offers for students applying for college courses will issue several days later.

The move to issue grades earlier than last year will be welcomed by universities who have had to delay the start of the academic year for first year students since the Covid pandemic.

It will also ease some of the pressure facing students applying for college abroad or first year students at home who have faced a last-minute scramble for accommodation.

However, this year’s release date is still later than the pre-Covid norm of mid-August and may, in some cases, delay or disrupt orientation sessions for new students or the start of the new academic year.

Minister for Education Norma Foley welcomed what she described as a “significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms “ in the timing of results.

She said additional time is required by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to run deferred exams for candidates affected by bereavement or major illness, as well as a “postmarking adjustment” following completion of marking to avoid a cliff edge in grades as compared to the pandemic years.

“I want to acknowledge the SEC’s huge effort and commitment to deliver this timeline, including its intensive campaign to recruit teachers as examiners. I want to take this opportunity also to thank all those teachers who are engaging in this important work,” she said.

Junior and Leaving Cert exams are due to get under way on Wednesday, June 7th. A date for the release of Junior Cycle results is not expected until the autumn.

Minister Foley also confirmed that, as was the case this year, adjustments will be made to assessment arrangements for students – such as additional choice of questions – due to sit State exams in 2024.

These will be the same as the assessment adjustments that have applied for students sitting the 2023 examinations.

“Thankfully, we are continuing to progress towards normality following the disruption to teaching and learning resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Nevertheless, the impact of the pandemic is not yet in the past. It will have disrupted teaching and learning for the cohort of students sitting State examinations in 2023 and indeed the majority of those sitting Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024 will not have sat Junior Cycle examinations.

“In confirming adjustments to assessment for the 2024 State examinations, I am pleased to be able to give this clarity and certainty to students and I am confident that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in a proportional manner, ensure fairness and equity for students, and are educationally appropriate.”

While the level of adjustment will be the same as that applied to State exams in 2022 and 2023, it will be updated as relevant.

Details on the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject or module descriptor in the Leaving Cert, Leaving Cert Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools in due course. Schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.