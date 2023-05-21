Student Hub: SF historic electoral victory a stark reality check for unionism

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this edition Freya McClements writes about the implications of Sinn Féin’s historic NI election victory; Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says efforts are underway to intimidate parties and individuals on the left; We were promised jetpacks. Instead we got Outlook calendars and two-factor authentication, writes Hugh Linehan; Officers rarely intervene to remove or arrest far-right protesters and observers are divided on whether this cautious approach is helping or hindering troublemakers. Conor Lally asks why gardaí are so passive when it comes to policing the far-right. President Michael D Higgins has said Ireland has a “moral and ethic responsibility” to welcome and support those in need from around the world. Better future for the young should be priority for surplus, not lining pockets of well-off older voters, writes Cliff Taylor.

Scale of Sinn Féin’s NI election victory a stark reality check for unionism: Sinn Féin has got used to this. The jubilant scenes of party leader Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy, Michelle O’Neill, being cheered by waiting crowds as they arrived triumphant at Belfast City Hall following the North’s council election were virtually action replays of last year’s Assembly election, writes Freya McClements.

Why are gardaí so passive when policing the far right? No sooner had the flames been quenched at a fire in a makeshift migrant camp in south inner city Dublin last week than an anti-immigration protest, with roadblocks, emerged on the other side of the country in Inch, Co Clare, writes Conor Lally.

Paul Murphy says alleged threat made against wife is intended to intimidate politicians on left: People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says the threat allegedly made during a canvassing event in Tallaght on Saturday to “slit the throat” of his wife was the latest in a growing number of incidents he believes are intended to intimidate parties and individuals on the left. Emmet Malone reports.

Irish Famine reminds us of moral duty to asylum seekers, says President: The President made his comments as part of his speech at the National Famine Commemoration event in Co Donegal, reports Stephen Maguire.

Whether you’re crammed on a bus on the way to work or lounging with a cocktail by the pool, audiobooks are a perfect way to transport you to another place. Darragh Gerraghty has compiled 20 great audiobooks to get stuck into this summer, from recent award-winners to all-time classics.

We were promised jetpacks. Instead we got Outlook calendars and two-factor authentication: Today I’d like to discuss proprietary enterprise software products. Wait. Come back. It’s not as boring as it sounds. Not entirely, anyway, writes Hugh Linehan.

Better future for the young should be priority for surplus, not lining pockets of well-off older voters: The risk that the big budget surpluses forecast over the next few years will be frittered away is real, writes Cliff Taylor.

A Dutch warning: Disconnection from Dublin feeds rural discontent: The recent call by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice to set up a “rural party” to contest the next general election has been widely dismissed in political circles, writes Eoin Drea.

Rambo in Finland: ‘I really love films where people are picking on the wrong man’ Speaking to this newspaper in 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy architect James Gunn sang the praises of the storming 1970 caper Kelly’s Heroes, in which a group of maverick American soldiers (including Clint Eastwood and Telly Savalas) sneak across enemy lines in search of Nazi treasure, writes Tara Brady.