Irish Famine reminds us of moral duty to asylum seekers, says President

Ireland’s history of famine “must not be lost on us” as we deal with the global refugee crisis, President Michael D Higgins will say this afternoon at a commemorative event.

In a statement to be delivered at the national Famine commemoration in Milford, Co Donegal, Mr Higgins says: “We have a moral and ethical responsibility to support our global family in dire need, to help with sustainable solutions to ending all famines, wherever they occur on our shared, vulnerable planet, and to provide a decisive response to climate change which itself is leading to an increased incidence of famines globally.

“The parallels with An Gorta Mór and the mass displacement it caused 175 years ago must not be lost on us. We have a moral duty to continue to honour our commitments to those vulnerable and displaced who seek asylum and refuge on our shores.”

Mr Higgins will deliver the keynote address at the event, which includes military honours and a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of all those who died during the Famine. Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment will also make an address.

“National Famine Commemoration Day is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on and recall the lives, the suffering and the loss of that tragic event imposed on Irish people which we call An Gorta Mór, the Great Hunger, the Irish Famine. It is an opportunity too to remember those who fled to create new lives abroad, and reflect on the best lessons we might take from such a recall and how it might influence our contemporary lives and the lives of others,” the President says.

“The strong commitment of the Irish people to humanitarian aid and relief is of course strongly related to our own past struggle with hunger, ingrained in our collective memory. It is an example of the Irishness we wish to be known by, one grounded in decency, in ethical principles, taking our share of global responsibility.”