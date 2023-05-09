Skills, abilities, knowledge and competencies

All the talk is about “transferable skills” — but what are they and how can you get them?

While there’s a somewhat weary emphasis on “employability” — as opposed to the more traditional notion of third-levels, particularly universities, producing well-rounded graduates who can broadly contribute to society — employers are ultimately looking for someone who did more than just get that 2:1 or first class honours. You will develop these through group work, assignments and presentations on your course, but you’ll also develop — and deepen — them through part-time work, volunteering and getting involved in clubs, societies, college media or the students’ union.

Data from the 2022 Association of Higher Education Career Services (AHECS) survey of graduate employers found that employers rank personal skills above technical qualifications. More than 345 graduate employers surveyed, across large, medium and small firms, were asked to rank 12 skills, according to the value that those skills bring to their organisation. How relevant skills are to a particular job ranked only fifth.

These were the top skills listed by employers. It’s worth considering, when making your choices, how much both your course and your college environment will help you to develop these:

Self-motivated;

Analytical thinking;

Collaborative;

Flexibility;

Qualifications related to the job;

Commercial awareness;

Comfortable with complex situations;

IT skills;

Time management;

Creativity;

Entrepreneurship;

Communicates in other languages.

Employers were also asked to rank “softer skills” according to the value those skills added to their organisation. Again, any good degree course should help to develop these: