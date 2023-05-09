CAO: Questions students should consider before choosing a course

What should you study? Where should you study? With so much focus on study, and preparations for the 2023 Leaving Certificate at an advanced stage in Ireland’s secondary schools by now, these are questions that sometimes do not receive the attention they should at this key time of the year.

The CAO’s Change of Mind facility opened on <NO1>5<NO>May 5th and all applicants may add, remove or re-order their course choices using the facility until 1 July at 5pm.

To record changes to the courses already selected, applicants should log in via the ‘My Application’ facility and go to the section for changing course choices.

Applicants are always advised by the CAO and by career guidance counsellors alike to think carefully about introducing new courses or changing the order of preference at this stage in the application process.

Of course it is too soon to know how the Leaving Cert will go and applicants will be advised again this year to follow the “golden rule” which is to place the courses according to genuine order of preference.

Once the results are in and processed, applicants will be offered the course highest up on their preference list that they are entitled to.

But, what if like many others, you filled out the CAO application with a selection of courses that you liked in the knowledge that you would revisit the list before the end of the Change of Mind period?

In that case it is certainly worth taking time out of your busy study schedule to research the courses you might have in mind while also considering the type of college that will be best suited to you.

If you have questions, concerns or simply want another viewpoint, it is not too late to speak with your career-guidance counsellor to help you decide. Parents or guardians and other third-level students are likely to offer you valuable perspectives also and you should ask them what they think if you can.

The following are a few things to consider:

Course content

Identify your career goals and interests: You probably have a good idea about what these are already. It is unlikely that you will know where you will end up once you finish third-level, but you may know what general area you would like to work in. Before you choose your preferred course or university, knowing what you want to achieve in your career or what in life you are passionate about will help you when it comes to choosing a course that aligns with your interests.

Take note of these factors.

On the face of it, third-level institutions will generally offer similar courses in each academic area. Telling the difference between courses, which may look very similar, can sometimes be a challenge. However, there will be differences. Course delivery may vary depending on the course, level of study, and learning outcomes. Parts of the course may be delivered online and some may have a wider scope than others. Some may offer options to study a core subject with a language for instance. Students are advised to be as methodical as possible: compile a list of questions. It is a good idea to ask the same questions regarding each course and institution in order to get as balanced an understanding as you can of their merits. Try to tailor your questions to suit your interests and needs. List the topics that interest you the most and check against each corresponding course.

Location

The practicalities matter too:<EN>do you prefer a university located in a big city or in a regional setting? Is it important to you that the university is located near your family or in a particular region of the country? What are the transport links? Is there a direct train or bus route? Last week we reported how Ireland’s third-level education sector has expanded with five fully accredited technological universities. With a strong focus on science and technology-related programmes, these colleges are required to meet national standards set by the State’s educational authorities. Their diverse programme offerings and convenient locations will make them the preferred choice for many again this year.

Of course traditional universities will continue to offer diverse academic programmes and will also have the benefit of long-standing academic reputation with a history of excellence in research and teaching. They often have strong alumni networks, with graduates in prominent positions across various industries. These networks can provide students with access to job opportunities and mentorship into the future.

Accommodation

The accommodation crisis has been reported on at length in this newspaper. There will be the usual rush in the autumn as soon as students receive their CAO offers. However, many will have no option but to commute to college. Does the institution offer student accommodation? It may be possible to find other students to share with and some institutions may have lists of approved rental accommodation. It would certainly be worth contacting the university to establish what accommodation options are available on- and off campus.

Culture and community

Look into the university’s culture and community. Will it be a good fit for you in terms of diversity, inclusivity, and student life? Is the institution accessible enough, is it wheelchair-friendly, does it have audio-visual support in place for those who might need to avail of it? Does it have a clinic or health and social support programmes in place? On the social side, every third-level institution will have a dizzying array of student societies to choose from – ranging from Archery to Zoology and practically every area of interest in-between. There’s no harm in investigating the sporting facilities in particular if you are interested in sports that require special equipment or facilities.

Sample questions

Course

Are there entry requirements that you need to meet before qualifying to apply?

What areas does the course cover?

How many hours a week will be required on campus?

Will there be many other students at lectures?

Will there be an element of continuous assessment?

Will I be assigned a tutor and will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with them during the year?

How is student performance evaluated and how is the course assessed?

Is studying abroad an option?

Career prospects

How will the course make me more employable?

How have previous students performed after graduation?

Do many students continue their studies following graduation?

Is there a strong alumni network?

Facilities