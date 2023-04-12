Union criticises ‘insensitive’ opposition to teaching of gender identity in primary schools

Delegates at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) conference have criticised recent “insensitive comments” made by school management bodies in expressing opposition to teaching about gender identity.

The Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA) said any move to teach primary pupils about transgenderism “would be counterproductive, generating unnecessary divisions in school communities where none now exists”.

A management body for 2,800 primary schools, it also said such a move might add to what it described as “a growing psychological contagion among young and vulnerable children”.

Delegates at the INTO’s annual congress in Killarney on Wednesday “condemned” these comments and welcomed the “timely review” of the 20-year-old relationships and sexual education curriculum. An updated curriculum is due to be rolled out at primary level in 2025.

‘Tolerance’

Members also called for comprehensive training and guidance to create an “inclusive and empowering classroom culture”.

“The culture of tolerance, equity, respectful professional discourse, inclusiveness and co-operation must be fostered in a modern education system,” INTO general secretary John Boyle said.

“In that regard there is no room in our schools for prejudice or insensitivity towards staff or students in relation to their gender or with regards to any other equality ground for that matter.”

Mr Boyle said the union was proud to represent teachers doing “incredible work” to ensure every pupil and teacher was safe and included in their school community.

“Schools should and must be inclusive to all. As a union, we are and will remain an unapologetic advocate for equality,” he said. “Teachers play a key role in educating about diversity and supporting those who may feel vulnerable within our school communities. However, it’s essential that teachers are appropriately supported in this role by their boards of management and by the Department of Education.”

Separately, INTO members also called for a “breaking of the stigma” around menopause in teaching.

The union, which represents a mostly female teaching workforce, shared a survey of members which found that almost half – 43 per cent – had difficulty managing work and menopause, with 64 per cent believing there was a stigma attached to the topic.

Further conversation

Delegates called for increased supports and resources for teachers who are experiencing menopausal transition and encouraged further conversations on the topic.

Nuala Grealy, of the INTO’s equality committee, said the survey results “highlighted the need for schools and the school community to have more positive and proactive attitudes to menopause”.

INTO president John Driscoll added: “Going through these challenges in silence precludes teachers from receiving support and empathy from their colleagues and broader school communities.

“Reproductive health-related matters are often difficult and distressing with serious emotional, physical and financial impacts on a woman and her partner in both their personal and school lives.”

Separately, delegates backed calls for greater support for schools in completing the education component of the assessment of needs process for vulnerable children. In a motion, they also “condemned” the extra workload placed on school leaders and special education teachers.

The INTO said teachers “are not qualified therapists or psychologists and that the input of professionals such as occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and psychologists remains crucial”.