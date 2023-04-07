Welcome to the Student Hub email digest. In this edition we mark the 25th anniversary of The Belfast Agreement with contributions by Sara Canning, Séamas O’Reilly and Diarmaid Ferriter. We list 10 of the best novels about Jesus, tá alt againn faoin mBoirinn, ‘Are you really a hit man?’ asks Patrick Freyne; almost 1,600 Dublin homes have been investigated by Dublin City Council as suspected illegal short-term lets and more.

We deserve better and better is possible. The Belfast agreement is treated with kid gloves. Soon the great and the good will gather here - and in a series of gala dinners and events they’ll pat themselves on the back for a job well done. We need more, writes Sara Canning.

‘It was hard to look at Derry and feel like the agreement’s full potential was being realised’: I’m old enough to appreciate how momentous the Belfast Agreement and ending of the Troubles was, and how privileged I am to have had a categorically different life, writes Séamas O’Reilly

North still not the shared society Belfast Agreement promised: State documents released in London, Belfast and Dublin in recent years offer revealing insights into the mentalities and methods that went in to the making of the Belfast Agreement 25 years ago this week, writes Diarmaid Ferriter.

From the bloody to the blasphemous: 10 of the best novels about Jesus: From Norman Mailer to Anne Rice, Nikos Kazantzakis to Robert Graves, novelists have found the story of Jesus Christ irresistible. Here are 10 of the best.

Iarsmaí den seansaol i dtaisce: Má tá cuma neamhthorthúil, dhearóil agus chreagach, ar Bhoirinn, is a mhalairt atá fíor, a scríobhann Éanna Ó Caollaí.

‘Are you really a hit man?’ the Kinsellas would ask, and I’d admit I haven’t killed even one measly person: It’s always crime with the Kin family. If they’re not in the process of criming, they’re talking about crimes of the past and future, writes Patrick Freyne.

Meabhrú agus marana: Tugadh le fios dúinn nach raibh duine ar bith á mharú, a scríobhann Alan Titley.

‘King has been dethroned’: In her first major interview since Donald Trump’s indictment, Stormy Daniels has said although she wants the former president to be “held accountable” she doesn’t believe he should go to prison.

Dublin City Council investigates 1,600 Airbnb-style lets suspected of being illegal: Almost 1,600 Dublin homes have been investigated by Dublin City Council as suspected illegal short-term lets since legislation to curb Airbnb-style holiday accommodation came into force in 2019.

‘The future of Dublin is not in glass towers, 20 or 30 storeys high’: Property investment manager John Bruder is sitting in an apartment above the Frascati shopping centre in Blackrock, south Dublin looking out at the Irish Sea.

Gerry Adams accuses Irish Government of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ on its responsibilities to Northern Ireland: Former Sinn Féin president rejects suggestions by Tánaiste that his party have ‘over-glorified’ paramilitary violence during The Troubles.

Johnny Depp’s speedy return to limelight at Cannes raises eyebrows: The Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry premiere will offer Depp a high-profile return to the limelight following his lengthy legal tussles with former wife Amber Heard.