Primary pupils to learn foreign languages under new curriculum from 2025

Pupils will from third class upwards begin to learn foreign languages such as French and German from 2025 under the biggest shake-up of the primary school curriculum in more than 20 years.

The new primary curriculum framework, published on Thursday by Minister for Education Norma Foley, sets out the planned structure and time allocation for teaching and learning in schools. It places a greater emphasis on science, technology, engineering, wellbeing and a broader arts education.

At a time of debate over the role of homework, the framework recommends consolidating children’s learning at home through different approaches that “may” include homework.

Under the reforms, the amount of time dedicated to “faith formation”, also known as patrons’ programmes, will reduce from 2½ hours a week to two hours. The time allocated for teaching Irish in schools that function through the medium of English will be reduced from 3½ hours to three hours.

However, schools will have the freedom to make this time up using “flexible time” if they so wish. Schools will have up to seven hours a month of flexitime to focus on what they deem to be priority areas of learning.

A new relationships and sexuality education curriculum will be rolled out in late 2025, on which work has yet to begin. This is expected to include an “age appropriate” focus on a range of issues including gender identity, which has been a source of controversy in recent times.

The primary curriculum framework was developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) over a six-year period and draws on national and international research, and consultation with about 60 primary schools, second-level schools and preschools. Ms Foley said its publication represented a “landmark “day for the education system.

“This is the first framework for primary education and therefore a watershed moment for primary school communities who will benefit from the rich experiences it will provide for children, teachers, parents and the wider community,” she said.

The Minister said the framework was developed through a collaborative approach, informed by research, work with school communities, wide consultation and extensive deliberation.

“The voices from the consultation, in particular, indicate the need for a curriculum that supports all children, celebrates children’s current childhood experiences and prepares them for their future experiences,” she said.

Reacting to the publication, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said teachers and schools must be given dedicated time to embed the curriculum, as well as resources for in-service training. He also warned against “initiative overload” in the roll-out of changes.

The Catholic Primary School Managers’ Association said the launch of the curriculum framework was a “historic moment” and called for schools to be given adequate funding and support to engage with it in a meaningful way.

Irish language advocacy group Conradh na Gaeilge said while there was “much to commend”, it warned that the plan would result in a reduction in hours set aside for the learning of Irish. “We can’t see how this reduction will enhance the teaching and learning of Irish in the schools,” said Julian de Spáinn, general secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Bláthnaid Ní Ghréacháin, of Gaeloideachas, which supports the development of Irish-medium education, said the use flexible time in the curriculum to make up for Irish was “hugely dependent on the teacher’s ability, confidence and attitude towards Irish”.

What the new school week will look like

Weekly suggested time allocations:

English: 3 hours 45 minutes

Irish: 3 hours

Foreign language: 1 hour

Maths (including science, technology and engineering): 4 hours

Wellbeing (including environmental education; arts education; relationships and sexuality education, etc): 2 hours

Flexible time: 1¾ hours

Patron’s programme/faith formation: 2 hours

Roll call/assembly: 1 hour 15 minutes

Breaks: 50 minutes

Recreation: 2½ hours.

Note: The times, above, are suggested in the NCCA Primary Curriculum Framework for third to sixth class in an English-medium primary school. Different time allocations are outlined for junior and senior infants; and first and second class