‘It changed my life forever’: the school musical that ignited Paul Mescal’s love of acting

Transition year students in Maynooth were midway through rehearsals for The Addam’s Family musical last week when a surprise visitor dropped by his old school.

“He’s very unassuming, so he was quite nervous about going in,” says deputy principal Philip Blythe. “There were shrieks, screams and nervous cries. They all took their phones out – that’s against school policy, but we let that one go – and he just gave them advice, answered loads of questions about how he got into acting ... He stayed for a good hour.”

Paul Mescal’s return to his alma mater wasn’t just a homecoming – it was a return to where his acting career began.

The nominee for best actor at next week’s Oscars says the school’s policy of mandatory auditions for the musical was life-changing.

“Everyone had to audition, there was no choice,” the 27-year-old told the BBC recently. “Had it not been for that policy, I don’t know if I’d have had the confidence to turn around to my friends that I was playing sport with and say, ‘Yeah, I want to be in the school musical’ ... the policy afforded a kind of possibility. That changed my life forever.”

Charlotte Favre d'Echallens as Wednesday with Thomas Kilbride as Gomez and Caoimhe Howley as Morticia during rehearsals for the Maynooth Education Campus production of The Addams Family. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Mescal went on to secure the lead role in The Phantom of the Opera, which was staged by the school in 2012. Blythe, who was co-producer of the musical that year, says all students are still asked to audition for the annual show.

“The students come into a room with four teachers, and we just ask them to sing a line ... it could even be just Happy Birthday. It’s about encouraging them and giving them the confidence to get up on stage. And if they do, it gives them that self-belief to know that they can go and do it in front of others. It’s transformative.”

A lot of the lads in sport are now getting the lead parts ... they realise that it’s cool to be in it — Deputy principal Philip Blythe

Bythe still recalls Mescal’s first audition: at the time, the teenager was an emerging football star, captain of the school team, a member of the Kildare minor GAA squad and still in transition year.

“He was really, really good on the pitch. He was a good leader as well. He was just one of those guys who kind of had it all. He didn’t mess in class or anything. He was very polite, courteous and well-liked,” Blythe says.

“When he did the rehearsal, you just knew: this is our man ... It wasn’t just his voice, it was his presence, really. He was the Phantom from the word go. He really played the character. He could sing, he could act; there was a confidence and enjoyment that you could hear.”

The lead female role in the school musical that year went to Jessica Hackett, now an award-winning opera singer. “She was absolutely amazing,” Blythe adds. “Absolutely brilliant. We were very lucky with the cast.”

Paul Mescal in Maynooth Post Primary School's 2012 production of Phantom of the Opera alongside Jessica Hackett. Photograph: Maynooth Post Primary School.

The school’s staging of The Phantom of the Opera – the first amateur production in Ireland – felt professional in scale: there was a 15-piece orchestra, pyrotechnics, tiered seating, radio microphones, professional lighting rig and a total cast of 130 transition year students.

Tickets sold out within minutes. The production, which can still be viewed online, was so popular that teachers had to stop people without tickets trying to sneak in.

Long before 2012, however, Maynooth Post Primary’s musical was established as a highlight on the school calendar.

It was the brainchild of former chaplain, Fr David Boylan, who saw the value of music in fostering teamwork, inclusivity and personal development.

In 1995 he, along with a small group of teachers including Mary Murphy and Claire Doherty, staged Oliver in the local parish hall.

“The musical has always been our thing,” Blythe says. “It’s grown and grown every year. Expectations get higher. It’s very well known in the area. Tickets for a week of shows sell out within five or ten minutes.”

This year is no different. The staging of The Addams Family – which got under way earlier this week – involves a cast of some 270 students on stage, with a further 50 involved in stage production. Students from the neighbouring Maynooth Community College are also involved. Woodwork, construction, art, engineering and music teachers give up their spare time. On the nights of the show, dozens more teachers help out back stage.

“It builds great bonds,” says Blythe. “The students have a real appreciation for their teachers in fifth and sixth year, which is very important ... it’s six to eight weeks of pure stress. Even when you’re sleeping, you’re dreaming about it – that’s if you can sleep.”

Outside expertise, meanwhile, is brought in for sound, light and choreography. The substantial costs – about €80,000 – are covered by tickets sales, sponsorship, bake sales, raffles, teachers versus student matches and film nights.

Each production, he says, inspires younger students to want to get involved – even the footballers.

“Paul mentioned that when he spoke with the students. The year before he was in The Phantom, he went to see the school production of Hairspray. He went home that night and said to his dad, ‘I want to be in that show next year’. We do find that. Everyone wants to get involved after seeing it,” he says. “A lot of the lads in sport are now getting the lead parts ... they realise that it’s cool to be in it.”

Last week, as hundreds of transition year students took part in final rehearsals at the old school sports hall, the atmosphere was giddy, nervous and expectant.

Thomas Kilbride of Maynooth Community College as Gomez and Caoimhe Howley of Maynooth Post Primary as Morticia during rehearsals for The Adams Family. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Thomas Kilbride of Maynooth Community College – who plays Gomez – and Caoimhe Howley of Maynooth Post Primary – who plays Morticia – are the lead actors.

Neither has a background in acting. Both say the school policy of mandatory auditions, as well as being inspired by previous school musicals, are why they are on stage.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” says Howley. “This is the first time I’ve ever been on stage or even sung in front of anyone. Before this, I’d never have sang for anyone.”

A highlight so far was seeing Mescal in person and getting the chance to ask him question and get tips on how to succeed.

The actor was also pumped for information on the biggest celebrity he has met (Tom Cruise), whether he preferred film or stage (stage) and the most famous person on his phone’s contact list (he wouldn’t answer that one).

“It was just so inspiring to see him,” says Howley. “He’s an Oscar nominee and he was where we are now.”

Both, meanwhile, are enjoying the thrill and camaraderie of putting on a musical – and learning more about themselves in the process.

“It’s just so fun to do this with everyone in the year,” says Kilbride. “Everyone’s included, no one is left out. I’ve made so many new friends and got closer with everyone.”

“It’s been kind of an eye opener for everyone,” adds Howley. “People you wouldn’t expect to like this really kind of wanted it – and that has pushed everyone along to give it their best.”