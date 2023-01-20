Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub digest! In this week’s issue, we have Miriam Lord on the possible implications for the Government if Paschal Donohoe falls, Éanna Ó Caollaí ar an ngasra pobail East Wall Here for All atá ag cur tacaíocht ar fáil d’iarrthóirí tearmainn, we have a lovely piece on David Crosby aka the ‘Twinkle-eyed stoner’, Alan Titley ar athrú creidimh san lá atá inniu ann, we asked readers to share their experiences of isolation at school and we feature an article about the serious situation facing residents in a flats complex in city centre Dublin.

Miriam Lord writes that if Paschal Donohoe falls, the whole house of cards of this Government falls with him: Minister appeared to be fuming about having to make another Dáil statement. Was it with himself? Or the Opposition?

Dídeanaithe sa Phort Thoir: ‘An bhfuil siad chun muid a lámhach?” Sin ceist, de réir tuairiscí nuachta, a chuir cailín óg agus í ag breathnú amach ar agóid challánach ón ionad dídine ina raibh sí ag fanacht i mBaile Munna le gairid.

David Crosby the ‘Twinkle-eyed stoner’ who cofounded two of the most influential American bands of the classic-rock era. The influence of the outspoken and often-troubled singer, songwriter and guitarist, who was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, spanned decades.

‘Hiding in the school toilets to avoid the humiliation of having no one to hang out with still haunts me’: The Irish Times published several articles recently about the isolation some children feel – especially teenagers feeling excluded, deliberately or otherwise, from peer groups in school. Here, readers share their own, and their children’s, experiences of feeling isolated at school.

‘Moving to Dublin was never a case of saying goodbye’: Shane Walsh is wearing shorts. When he steps in from the biting cold of a sharp January afternoon in Dublin, it’s the first thing that hits you, just before the arctic draught.

Alan Titley: Ceann de cheisteanna móra na staire is ea conas a tharla nár iompaigh formhór mór de phobal na tíre abhus ina bProtastúnaigh nuair a tharla an t-athrú creidimh sa 16ú agus sa 17ú haois ar fud na hEorpa. Murab ionann agus cuius regio, eius religio níor ghabhamar le creideamh an stáit.

Former Trinity College Dublin manager claims dismissal after sexual assault conviction unfair: A former senior manager at Trinity College Dublin claims he was unfairly dismissed from his €120,000-a-year job after college authorities learned from a press report that he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an American tourist.

Na Rossa: ‘A lot of lads are moving to Australia again. It’s frightening to see’ Both rural and urban GAA clubs face increasing challenges as demographics in Ireland change. This is one of a series of articles exploring the issues clubs face and what they are doing to adapt.

Yes, The Banshees of Inisherin is up for 10 Baftas. But is it just more Martin McDonagh shtick? If the predictions of the movie-biz bible Variety are correct, when the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards are announced, in a bleary-eyed Los Angeles before dawn next Tuesday, The Banshees of Inisherin will either match or break the record, held since 1993 by In the Name of the Father, of seven Oscar nominations for an Irish film.

Children being corrupted by ‘buck mad’ situation in Dublin’s Oliver Bond flats, Dáil told: Children living in the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin’s south inner city are witnessing people “comatosed on the stairs” after injecting drugs and “sexual favours being given”, Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has told the Dáil.