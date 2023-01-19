School disciplinary meeting ‘disrupted’ by Enoch Burke and family

A disciplinary meeting at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath concerning suspended teacher Enoch Burke was disrupted by protests by Mr Burke and his family on Thursday.

The meeting, held in the Mullingar Park Hotel, concluded, although no outcome was made known to the waiting media.

The Burke family took issue with the fact that the appointed chairman, John Rogers, was not present. It is believed he took ill before the meeting. An acting chairperson stood in for Mr Rogers.

Gardaí were called after the Burke family began shouting outside the meeting.

“Chairperson John Rogers must be present,” they said repeatedly, and “how can you have a board of management disciplinary meeting without a chairperson?”

The Burke family also took issue with the presence of representatives of legal firm Mason Hayes Curran, who they claimed were “conducting the meeting”.

Enoch Burke said loudly: “We need a chairperson and John Rogers is very conveniently absent. Where is John Rogers?”

Shouts of “treachery” were also heard from members of the Burke family.

As members of the board of management left the conference room, they were asked by the Burkes, “has John Rogers arrived yet?”

Enoch Burke also claimed that “the High Court said this meeting was flawed”.

Martina Burke, Enoch’s mother, was heard to shout, “it is no wonder the country is the way it is” and “God help our children”.

The disturbance quietened subsequently but the Burkes remained outside the meeting until it concluded.

Earlier this week, Enoch Burke sought an injunction to stop the disciplinary meeting from going ahead but failed in his action.