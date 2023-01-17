Teachers at St Flannan’s College oppose HSE nursing home plans

Teachers at St Flannan’s College say the greenfield site is the last of its kind in Ennis, Co Clare.

Teaching staff at St Flannan’s College have voiced their opposition to HSE plans for a €25m, 100-bed elderly care unit on church green space at the college grounds in Ennis.

In a statement, staff at St Flannan’s College said the proposed development “will have a seriously negative impact on the student population” for a number of reasons.

The statement from staff at St Flannan’s states that “the green field site at St Flannan’s College is the last remaining site of its kind in Ennis”.

They state that “urban sprawl is taking up so much of our green spaces each year. Once this land is built upon, it will be gone forever”.

They add: “We understand the need for a new community hospital in Ennis. However, we believe that there are several more appropriate sites available for development.”

The statement from teaching staff at the college is in contrast to the enthusiastic endorsement of the project by Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan.

Last year, Bishop Monahan said “this wonderful proposed development” by the HSE “will be of great benefit to our community”.

He said the diocese “is very pleased to be able to facilitate the HSE in providing a state of the art facility for the benefit of the communities of Ennis and County Clare in general in a location which is ideal for such a facility”.