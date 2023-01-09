‘Retrograde regulations of recent years have predictably led to offensively expensive Insta-cells’

'If anything, there’s probably more money to be made per square metre in “studio apartments” than most other property.' - Una Mullally. Photograph: iStock

Welcome to The Student Hub weekly email digest. Once upon a time, bedsits were basic, often veered towards grimy, and were certainly small. Una Mullally writes this week on the return of bedsits as premium profit-making vehicles for landlords, both corporate and individual.

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, once the snarling anti-establishment epitome of the punk revolution, has entered a song to compete to be Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

It’s the holiday season in Moscow, where the city has put up symbols of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine outside the entrance to Gorky Park: the Latin letters Z, V and O in throbbing neon, looming over slogans urging Russians to think of “victory” and their “valiant” soldiers as they head off to the park’s ice rink. Max Seddon reports from Moscow.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy is planning to host a meeting with community groups and schools in Ballymun to come up with a response to anti-refugee protests held in the area at the weekend. The Green Party councillor, who represents Ballymun-Finglas on Dublin City Council, said she was frustrated that the views of a vocal minority were drowning out those of local groups who welcomed vulnerable refugees to the area.

Nuair a tháinig mé féin slán ón eitinn i lár na 1950idí, tháinig mé faoi chúram Chomhairle Contae Chill Dara mar dhílleachta. Bhí mé seacht mbliana d’aois agus ní raibh an dara rogha ag na húdaráis áitiúil ach mé a sheoladh go dtí Teach na mBocht i mBaile Átha Í, áit a raibh grúpa beag dílleachtaí eile. Chaith mé dhá thréimhse ansin – dhá bhliain agus sé mhí faoi seach, a scríobhann Séamus Kavanagh.

Fifty of the 51 private schools in the State were approved for more than €6 million in Covid-19 funding for measures such as additional cleaning, personal protective equipment (PPE) and capital costs.

With legislation due to come and many companies starting to settle on longer-term policies, the remote working landscape should, according to experts in the area, become much clearer over the course of this year. Emmet Malone explains how the debate over evolving business and employee needs is taking time to settle.

Gardaí have raised concerns about the manner in which young Irish men are seeking to join the Ukrainian foreign legion and in some cases the force has effectively blocked the recruitment process.