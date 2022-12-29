People can get a Covid boooster once it is six months since their last vaccine or since they had Covid-19. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Welcome to the Christmas/New Year edition of the Student Hub email digest! In this issue we report on the latest developments on Covid19 vaccine boosters for people aged 18-49. We delve into the state papers, we look at an innovative approach to working at a Co Meath-based company and we ask if the internet will fulfil the promise of earlier days.

Covid-19: Second booster vaccines to be offered to people aged 18 to 49: Second Covid-19 boosters are to be offered to people aged 18-49, the HSE announced today, while the provision of vaccines to children aged six months and four years has been approved by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

She chronicles boat migrants from the safety of a yacht. Mostly, she’s in it for the selfies: French auteur Bruno Dumont is as gloriously gifted as he is unpredictable. To date, he has directed 10 wildly different feature films. Where to begin?

Plan to build submarines in Cork shelved over fears of upsetting China: The government rejected plans for submarines to be built in a Cork shipyard in the early 1990s over fears it would upset Ireland’s relations with China.

Could the internet now move towards the promise of earlier days?: In the late 1990s, I heard a speaker address an issue I hadn’t thought much about at the time – the opposing trajectories the internet might take as it became more central to our lives.

‘People coming from offices are the ones we are catching shoplifting’: In over 40 years as a retailer in Dublin, Noel Dunne says he has never seen shoplifting as bad as it is now.

We have a quality of life that simply wouldn’t be possible at our age in Ireland: I was 20 years old surrounded by the same friends I had had since I was four, living with my parents in the sleepy suburb of Knocklyon and struggling with my sexuality. It was time to shake things up.

All-women firm with four-day week: ‘Friday off means we have weekends to ourselves’: Hot-water bottles for period pain, free slippers, a four-day week and free hugs are just some of the perks on offer at an all-women Irish company.

‘We disagree fundamentally with those groups... who continue to promote and sustain rough sleeping’: Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has a way with words, and as he heads into his final calendar year after 10 years at the helm of the State’s largest local authority, he offers a succinct self-assessment that despite its brevity, speaks volumes: “I have no issue with people taking issue with me.” Which is just as well.

American conservatives bid to censor stories of struggle: The title of the picture book is When Wilma Rudolph Played Basketball. It runs to just 33 pages, contains illustrations on just about each one, and tells the uplifting story of how the future world’s fastest woman grew up, overcoming polio, poverty and prejudice in segregated Tennessee in the 1940s.