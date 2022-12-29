Covid-19: Second booster vaccines to be offered to people aged 18 to 49

People can get a Covid boooster once it is 6 months since their last vaccine or since they have had a Covid-19 infection. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Second Covid-19 boosters are to be offered to people aged 18-49, the HSE announced today.

People in this age cohort are being invited to register for their appointments from today at HSE.ie, once it is 6 months since their last vaccine or since they have had a COVID-19 infection.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in Covid, flu and other illnesses.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “We continue to be very concerned about the steep rise in cases of Covid-19, influenza and other respiratory illness at this time.”

READ MORE

He said there had been a more than doubling of flu cases. “The week ending on December 24th, we had 2,329 flu cases reported, compared to 1,174 the previous week. People needing hospital admission for flu jumped to 637, from 299 the previous week. Covid-19 cases increased to 3,809, compared to 3,118 the previous week, with 737 people in hospital with Covid-19.

HSE national lead on the Covid vaccination programme, Eileen Whelan said: “I encourage everyone to get their second booster dose. It will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase your immunity against infection from Covid-19, which we know tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine.”

More to follow