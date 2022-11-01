How can I help my son make the right CAO choices?

My eldest is sitting the Leaving Cert next June and his school has advised us that the CAO application process will open this week. As a first-time parent, I’ve no idea how to help ensure he makes the right course choices or completes the application process properly. Can you offer any advice?

The Central Applications Office (CAO) processes applications for undergraduate courses in Irish higher education institutions. If I have one piece of advice for parents, it’s to ensure your child reads the 2023 CAO Handbook carefully. It will give them the best chance of successfully navigating their way through the process.

This year, the CAO has introduced a digital handbook which can be accessed from cao.ie/handbook (the handbook is no longer distributed to students in printed format). The personalised handbook allows users to create an account, save courses of interest, read all-important instructions and share their handbook with parents, guidance counsellors and friends.

It is very important to remember, though, that registering a CAO handbook account is not the same as registering with the CAO. After reading the handbook instructions, your son should take the steps to get his CAO application number. He can do that from later this week without any need to select courses yet.

It is also vital to remind your son to deal promptly with any correspondence from the CAO. This includes the “statement of application record” which is sent by email to all applicants before the end of May. This is aimed at ensuring applicants’ information has been recorded correctly. He should also check the correspondence section of his CAO account for any further verification messages during the summer months. I can’t emphasise enough how important this is. Every year some students miss out on round one offers due to errors or omissions, or fail to spot an important message that arrived during the summer.

The simplest part of the process is the initial application, which can be submitted at the best rate of €30, available up to January 20th at 5pm. Any applicant who misses the initial closing date can apply between January 20th and February 1st at 5pm for €45.

There is no great urgency in finalising CAO course choices until after the end of the Leaving Cert exams in late June 2023. However, it is important to identify any courses marked as “restricted”. They normally involve programmes with a portfolio or performance element which is assessed in March/April each year. The initial closing date for these courses is February 1st.

There are also important deadlines for access schemes. They provide a pathway to courses on lower points requirements for applicants with disabilities or from poorer backgrounds. Further information on deadlines for applications and correspondence to the Dare (Disability Access Route to Education) and Hear (Higher Education Access Route) programmes is available online.