Ireland’s reputation as an excellent destination for international education is at risk due to an acute shortage of safe and affordable places to live, according to a new report.

‘I have nowhere to live next week. I’m scared’: International students lift lid on rental crisis State’s reputation as destination for overseas students ‘at risk’ due to housing crisis, states report.

No room at the inn for Mansion House crib: Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy says the decision has nothing to do with animal welfare. The crib outside Dublin’s Mansion House will not have live animals in it for the first time in over 25 years.

Barbarian review: This entertaining, properly scary horror film is a flawless piece of movie-making. Zach Creggar’s Halloween horror has deservedly become a seasonal US hit — and a terrific argument against rental properties

Street artist criticises Taoiseach for using homelessness mural on Tiktok without permission: Asbestos said the Government ‘caused a great deal’ of housing crisis addressed in artwork.

‘The student experience is at risk’: Trinity’s first female provost on running Ireland’s top-ranked university. Prof Linda Doyle says rising costs and a shortage of affordable housing risks freezing people out and undermining college life for students.

Galway ring road decision should signal end of car-first planning: Is there anything to be said for another road? Since the introduction of the Climate Act in 2021, the proposal to build a second ring road around Galway city has changed from a merely terrible idea, to an illegal one.

Homelessness reaches record high with 10,975 people relying on emergency accommodation: The number of homeless people in the State has risen to a new record high for a third consecutive month, with 10,975 people relying on emergency accommodation last month, official figures show.

Justine McCarthy: Seriously Shane Ross, is Mary Lou McDonald’s house really ‘a mansion’? Ross has not been publicly challenged on the estimates he produced or his description of McDonald’s house. If she needs to answer questions about it, does he not too?

The Irish Times view on housing: issue of delivery. The second part of the Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows that housing remains a big issue for the Coalition with the majority of voters unhappy with its progress.

An Reicneáil: Tá an chuma air go bhfuil deireadh ag teacht le deich mbliana na gcomórthaí, cé gur beag an comóradh atá déanta ar chogadh na gcarad go fóill. Agus ní dhéanfar.