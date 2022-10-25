Street artist criticises Taoiseach for using homelessness mural on Tiktok without permission

An acclaimed street artist has criticised the Taoiseach for failing to seek his permission to use one of his murals about homelessness in a TikTok video, as he accused Micheál Martin and the Government of contributing to the current housing crisis.

Street artist Asbestos who has exhibited in the Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin, in addition to making prominent murals, took to Instagram to voice his displeasure at Mr Martin’s use of his image, ‘What is Home?’ without his permission in a TikTok video featuring Mr Martin and capturing some of his favourite things about his native Cork.

“It’s come to my attention that the Taoiseach... has used my ‘What is Home?’ mural on his TikTok account. At no time has he or any representatives requested permission to use the mural, or the photography of the mural,” he said.

The mural features in a TikTok video where a voice asks what he likes about Cork and Mr Martin shares photos of various landmarks including the English Market, Blarney Castle and Cobh as well as images of Rory Gallagher, Murphy’s Stout, the Cork hurlers and Nemo Rangers clubhouse.

READ MORE

[ Meet the graffiti artist who has been postering Dublin for 18 years ]

Asbestos said that both the mural and the photo of the mural, which is located on the South Main Street in Cork, overlooking the south channel of the River Lee, were subject to copyright.

He said that the mural was about the housing crisis and homelessness and the Irish government’s response to it, and he did not want anyone interpreting the use of his mural as somehow indicating he was endorsing the government’s handling of the crisis.

“I do not endorse him or his government, they have been in power and caused a great deal of this crisis. This mural is about a crisis in housing, in homelessness and the Irish government’s terrible response,” he said in his statement.

Asbestos said that Mr Martin should take more time to listen to the fears that the public have over housing as he did over the course of the seven days that he took to paint the mural during the ardustreetart festival, supported by Cork City Council, in October 2021.

He added: “I request that our Taoiseach remove this content, apologise for making it seem like I endorse him and arrange for suitable remuneration for the copyright material he has no legal rights to use without permission. Any money received will go to housing charities.”

Attempts to obtain a response from the Taoiseach’s office proved unsuccessful.