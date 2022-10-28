No room at the inn for Mansion House crib

The live animal crib at the Mansion House has been a tradition for over 25 years. Photograph: Eric Luke

The crib outside Dublin’s Mansion House will not have live animals in it for the first time in over 25 years. Cows, sheep and donkeys have been included in the crib in the past under the supervision of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

The DSPCA said it was “disappointed” by the decision, adding that it would deprive inner-city children of a rare opportunity to see live farm animals. Spokeswoman Gillian Bird said the animals involved were always well treated and it supported the live crib every year.

IFA president Tim Callinan said he was “amazed and shocked” with the decision. “I think the engagement with children who are not used to seeing animals is very important.,” he said.

The animals will not be appearing this year following a decision by Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, a Green Party councillor.

Cllr Conroy said it was not a matter of animal welfare but because the nativity scene has to be viewed from behind a plastic barrier.

She said there was no interaction between the children and animals in the last number of years. Instead they “were looking at a window at the animals” and she said she wanted to bring something different.

In place of the crib, she would like to introduce choirs, sleighs and post boxes, leaving no room for a crib.

“It will give children a different, new experience at the Mansion House. This will bring more fun, excitement and interaction, It will be more inclusive for more people. It will be a winter wonderland‚” she told RTÉ’s News at One programme on Friday.

“The details of this are to be finalised and will be announced later; it will include a nativity scene and allow everyone to feel like they are part of a Christmas in 1715 when the Mansion House was first purchased.”

The mayor brought her proposal to Dublin City Council’s protocol committee yesterday. There were no objections, said committee chairwoman Cllr Deirdre Heney.

Cllr Heney said Cllr Conroy never raised the issue of animal welfare, but instead suggested it was part of her agenda as Lord Mayor to make the city more friendly for younger children.

“There was no indication whatsoever that it was related to animal welfare. In fairness to her she wanted to have a more engaging experience for children,” she said.

Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan, who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works, criticised the decision and tweeted: “Children have taken a lot over the last two years. This decision should be reconsidered by @DubCityCouncil so that children who have never been able to see a full live Nativity with all the animals, can this Christmas. They’ll be well looked after by @IFAmedia”.