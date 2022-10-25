Selection of open days in technological universities around the country

GMIT (Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology) forms part of the new Atlantic Technological University. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons.

Atlantic Technological University

When is open day: There are six open days across the ATU campuses. The first is the Galway Creative Paths open day on November 3rd, ATU Galway open day is November 5th, ATU Connemara is November 11th, ATU Donegal is November 17th, ATU Sligo and St Angela’s is November 25th and 26th, and the ATU Mayo open day is December 7th.

Registration: atu.ie/openday

What makes the university unique: ATU is one of the largest multi-campus universities on the island, serving a diverse group of people from the west and northwest regions.

Accommodation: ATU does not own or operate student accommodation. However, student accommodation is available across campus locations.

What’s new: There are two large multi-million building projects under way. One of the facilities will be a four-storey complex hosting online education, while the other is an addition to the recently established Yeats Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture.

Technological University Dublin

When is open day: Technological University Dublin will host three open days for prospective students in November, including a flagship event in Grangegorman on November 12th.

Registration: tudublin.ie/study/open-days/

What makes the university unique: The university supports the largest cohort of students of business, media, culinary arts and the creative and performing arts.

Accommodation: TU Dublin has a dedicated accommodation team that is available to help students find housing suited to their needs and budget. Each year the team books 600 places in various accommodation styles for students.

What should students not miss: The tour of the new campus in Grangegorman where two new buildings opened in 2021: the east and central quads.

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS)

Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

When is open day: Open days for the Limerick City and Athlone have already taken place. Thurles campus open day is on November 12th

Registration: tus.ie/OPENDAYS/

What makes the university unique: Later this year, TUS will open a number of sensory lounges to support students with autism with managing stress and combatting sensory overload while on campus.

Accommodation: There is no on-campus accommodation at present, however there is a large number of convenient accommodation providers close to each of the six campuses.

What should students not miss: There will be a wide range of demos on open days so prospective students can get a feel for what the course would actually be like.

Munster Technological University (MTU)

Munster Technological University

When is open day: National Maritime College of Ireland open day is on November 8th, MTU Bishopstown Campus November 18th, MTU Crawford College of Art and Design November 18th and 19th, MTU Cork School of Music November 19th, and MTU Kerry campus on March 24 and 25th

Registration: mtu.ie/opendays

What makes the university unique: MTU is the first and only university in County Kerry, and the first university to be established in Cork in almost 180 years.

Accommodation: MTU does not provide on-campus accommodation but there is privately-operated purpose-built student accommodation available to students.

What’s new? There are a number of new degree programmes, including one in smart product engineering and physical education with business.

South East Technological University

When is open day: Waterford campus open days will take place on November 10th, November 11th and March 23rd. Open days on the Carlow campus will take place on October 27th and January 18th, while open day on the Wexford campus is November 17th.

Registration: There is no need to register for most of the open days, but more information on times can be found at setu.ie/events/open-days-2022-carlow-and-wexford

What makes the university unique: SETU is Ireland’s newest university. As an undergraduate student, you have the choice to study more than 140 courses in a wide range of disciplines, from technology, business, and engineering to the arts, humanities and sciences.

Accommodation: SETU is the only TU to offer campus-owned accommodation on its Waterford campus.

What’s new: New degree programmes such as set design and construction, quantity surveying and biomedical electronics.

What should students not miss: While not technically an open event, SETU is developing a programme of very popular Try SETU events which brings prospective students on campus to try out courses. More information on Try SETU is on www.setu.ie/try.

Students at the Natonal Film School at IADT in Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

IADT

When is open day: November 19th.

Registration: iadt.ie/openday/

What makes the college unique: IADT is home to the national film school and Ireland’s only institute of art, design and technology with a specific focus on the creative cultural and technological sectors.

Accommodation: IADT does not have on-campus accommodation.

What’s new: There are three new degree courses: 3D animation, business and technology, and English and media.

What should students not miss: Campus tours to visit the National Film School, portfolio masterclasses and an opportunity to meet student ambassadors.

DkIT

When is open day: 9th November

Registration: dkit.ie/events/dkit-undergraduate-open-day-2022.html

What makes the college unique: DkIT is strategically positioned mid-way along the Dublin-Belfast Corridor, on the border with Northern Ireland, a location that bestows unique characteristics to the institute.

Accommodation: DkIT doesn’t own any accommodation but its students’ union help all students with any accommodation issues.

What’s new: There are new courses in applied youth work and nutrition and health. A new “state-of-the-art” STEM facility on track for completion.

What should students not miss: The opening talks from academic staff, and the tours of the campus.

Marino Institute of Education, Dublin

Marino Institute of Higher Education. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

When is open day: Saturday, November 19th.

Registration: mie.ie/openday

What makes the college unique: MIE’s courses are accredited by Trinity College Dublin, which is Ireland’s highest ranked University, with a global reputation for excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

Accommodation: MIE boasts newly refurbished apartments that are conveniently located on campus.

What’s new: This year, for the first time, MIE offered an online Masters in Education Studies (Primary Mathematics Education).

What should students not miss: President Prof Teresa O’Doherty will welcome prospective students and their families.

St Angela’s College, Sligo

When is open day: St Angela’s and ATU Sligo are hosting joint open days on November 25th and 26th.

Registration: stangelas.ie/prospective-students/open-day-events/

What makes the college unique: St Angela’s offers university education programmes in home economics teacher education, including unique subject combinations.

Accommodation: There are privately-owned apartments on site, as well as various student accommodation options near to and in Sligo town centre.

What’s new: There is a new degree programme in single-subject home economics.

What should students not miss: Students will get to experience the college’s nursing skills simulation area (clinical and community settings), food labs, sensory suites, sciences labs, and textiles and fashion labs.

Mary Immaculate College

When is open day: MIC Limerick open days have already taken place. The MIC Thurles’ open day is on November 12th.

Registration: mic.ie/CAO

Accommodation: MIC’s Courtbrack student accommodation is located less than five-minutes from the Limerick campus, while MIC Thurles has 36 single en-suite bedrooms located onsite for first year undergraduate students.

What’s new: MIC recently launched a new course in psychology.

National College of Art and Design, Dublin

The National College of Art and Design, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson.

When is open day: November 23rd

Registration: No registration is required.

What makes the college unique: NCAD is ranked 1st place in Ireland for art and design, 46th in overall European rankings for art and design and 90th in world rankings for academic reputation in art and design, according to the QS World University Ranking.

Accommodation: Unfortunately NCAD does not have accommodation on campus.

What should students not miss: First year students will be giving live demos of their portfolios all day.

National College of Ireland, Dublin

When is open day: There are two: November 16th and January 21st.

Registration: ncirl.ie

What makes the college unique: Class sizes are smaller, meaning students get to know their classmates and have more direct contact with their lecturers.

Accommodation: NCI does not have accommodation.

What’s new: A new degree course in Early Childhood Education and Care.

What should students not miss: Students should not miss the campus tours, led by current students.

Pontifical University of Maynooth

When is open day: November 25th and 26th, April 22nd and June 24th.

Registration: Registration will be online through both sppu.ie and maynoothuniversity.ie

What makes the university unique: Established in 1795, St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth is a specialised university offering programmes in theology and philosophy at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Accommodation: There is on-campus accommodation in Maynooth.

What should students not miss: Talks from Ruth Daly, school liaison officer, are a must.

St Patrick’s, Carlow College

When is open day: October 27th

Registration: carlowcollege.ie/cao/open-day/

What makes the college unique: Carlow College is the second-oldest third-level institution in Ireland and offers a range of degrees in arts, humanities and social sciences.

What’s new: In 2023, there will be two new courses: BA in Media, English and Culture, and a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Sociology.

Accommodation: There is no on-campus accommodation for students.

What not to miss: Attend a couple of taster sessions for areas of interest to get a sneak peak at what life as a Carlow College student is all about.

Royal Irish Academy of Music

When is open day: November 19th for vocal faculty and November 20th for keyboard, strings and wind, brass and percussion faculties.

Registration: riam.ie/openday

What makes the academy unique: RIAM is Ireland’s oldest music conservatoire and is ranked in the top 50 schools in the world for performing arts.

Accommodation: RIAM does not provide accommodation directly.

What’s new: RIAM will open its new six-storey campus extension at the end of October, doubling the amount of teaching and rehearsal spaces and providing students with unparalleled performance spaces.

What should students not miss: Students will have the opportunity to tour the new campus, hear current students perform, and take part in mini-masterclasses with faculty.