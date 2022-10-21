Row over ‘unlawful’ protest outside school ahead of Minister for Education’s visit

Teacher Niall Duddy (front) during a protest by ASTI members outside Presentation College Athenry, Co Galway, on Friday. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

A row has broken out between a secondary school and a teachers’ union over an “unlawful” protest in advance of a visit from Minster for Education Norma Foley on Friday.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) staged a protest outside Presentation College Athenry in Co Galway on Friday at 12.30pm over what it said was the school’s “refusal” to allow a teacher to attend Teaching Council meetings.

Ms Foley was due to officially open the school’s new building at 2.15pm.

Niall Duddy, a maths teacher, is an elected member of the 37-member Teaching Council, the professional standards body for the teaching profession.

READ MORE

The ASTI said the school’s refusal to allow Mr Duddy attend meetings was “denying thousands of teachers their right to be represented on the Teaching Council”.

Members of the union, including ASTI president Miriam Duggan and general secretary Kieran Christie, held a “short” protest outside the school on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Presentation College Athenry said it encourages all staff to pursue continuous professional development opportunities to further their personal and professional development.

However, in this case, it said its maths teacher was requesting release from teaching duties amounting to one day per week.

“Such regular absences from class teaching, which have been sanctioned in previous years, are disruptive for students, not least because it is extremely difficult to procure and retain a substitute teacher for one day per week. The school has to put the interests of students first,” it said.

The school also said it has been advised that the “industrial action is unlawful”.

The union, however, has described the demonstration as a “short protest” rather than industrial action, which typically involves some form of work stoppage.

ASTI president Miriam Duggan said: “The Teaching Council works in the interest of the public to promote the highest standards in teaching and education in Ireland. When a school Board of Management refuses to allow a teacher to attend Teaching Council meetings, this has a debilitating impact on the work of the Teaching Council. It means the elected teacher cannot properly fulfil her or his role under statute.”

The Teaching Council said it is “aware of this matter”. It said it has benefited from, and has been grateful for, the “discretion and flexibility exercised by employers, including school patrons and boards of management, in facilitating attendance at meetings by members of the council”.

“The Teaching Council has no role in employment arrangements for its members and who serve on the council in a voluntary capacity,” it said in a statement.