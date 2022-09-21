Graduate profile: ‘My advice is to listen to your own voice’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college?

I’m originally from Dublin and I studied Accounting and Finance at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

When I was in college, KPMG visited our campus in NUI Maynooth and talked to us about their work placement programme. They discussed what a typical day is like on the audit team and gave really practical examples of the work and many of the domestic and international clients that we’d have the opportunity of working with.

I was hooked after this talk and applied that evening. Following my nine-month placement, I knew audit was the career path for me and luckily, I was offered a place on the graduate programme.

What is the graduate programme like?

The graduate programme is a very exciting time as no two days are the same. Whether it’s working with a new client, completing a new section of the audit, or gaining exposure in a different industry, you’re constantly learning and developing new skills.

Within a couple of weeks, I was a member of the audit team for one of the firm’s largest audit clients. From the beginning, I was given my own sections of the audit to complete and had the opportunity to ask for guidance or ask questions of more senior members of the team to further my understanding of the audit process.

Although I started my graduate programme during lockdown, the restrictions were soon lifted.

How important is mentorship to you?

It’s important to remember that everyone in the firm started out in a similar position, so I’ve found people very approachable and happy to answer any questions. At the start of your contract, you’re allocated a buddy and a performance manager, and I’ve found that they’re always there to help you progress your career.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years’ time, I’m hoping to be working abroad. I’ve always had a fascination with Australia so who knows – maybe someday I’ll be working with the audit department in KPMG Australia!

What’s your advice on graduates applying to the programme?

My advice is to listen to your own voice. The graduate programme is challenging but it’s very rewarding, so it’s important that you make the right decision for you. Most importantly, be yourself. It’s a very inclusive place looking for committed and creative people to join. - Shauna Bowers