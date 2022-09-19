Student Hub: The big leap - preparing for life at third level

Many students completing social care courses at university have been told there is no guarantee that their degrees will secure the required professional accreditation to work in the sector. Photograph: iStock

Welcome to the first Student Hub digest of the new academic year. As first-year students enter college for the first time this week we look at some of the issues in the world of education and beyond.

For those about to begin their third-level education, they will have to adapt to new ways of learning and studying, taking on levels of responsibility they haven’t previously. We spoke with Dr Alicia Menendez Tarrazo, Student Learning Officer at Dublin City University (DCU) and John Hannon, Head of Student Services at NUI Galway about how best these students can prepare for life and success at their new academic institution.

Accommodation fraud: the story of a €1,000 scam on a Stoneybatter street. Harold Road in Dublin’s Stoneybatter is a pretty street on the northside of Dublin where residents hang flower baskets that burst into life throughout the spring, summer and autumn.

The first days in college can be daunting for even the most outgoing students. After all, there is a lot to take in - not only will first year students (aka freshers) have to familiarise themselves with the campus layout and where to find the café - not to mention the library and lecture halls – most will also seek out new friends and acquaintances.

READ MORE

Free subscription: Bring a real-world perspective to your education with 12 months access to our unrivaled coverage and in-depth analysis, absolutely free. If you are a third-level student studying in Ireland, check out our free digital subscription offer.

Hundreds of students who are completing dozens of social care courses at university have been told there is no guarantee that their degrees will secure the required professional accreditation to work in the sector.

10 hurdles faced by graduates entering the workforce: From setting boundaries to managing expectations we look at the challenges faced by fresh graduates.

The current student accommodation crisis comes as no surprise. It has been obvious for months that a combination of a shortage of rental properties and the arrival of refugees from Ukraine were going to make it even more difficult than usual for students to find a place to live.

Tá an baol ann go bhfuil an córas a cheadaíonn díolúintí ó staidéar na Gaeilge chun ísliú tromchúiseach stádais a bhrú ar an teanga sa chóras oideachais.

Trinity College Dublin is to provide on-campus students with lamps for use in the event of electricity blackouts in Dublin this winter. The college said the move was “a precautionary measure” in the interests of the safety of students.

Bhí sí ina suí ar a cathaoir ríoga níos faide ná aon duine eile a chuaigh roimpi. Is de ghlantimpist a cuireadh ann í ar nós gach pearsa ríoga eile.

Look left. Look right. You see 300 boys and girls, men and women, who will be your classmates in University College Dublin for the next three years. To you, they all look older, more mature, more relaxed in their new surroundings.

Data from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) show that 23.5 per cent of graduating students earned the highest degree award, compared with 20.9 per cent among the class of 2021. In 2015, 15.9 per cent of students graduated with a first.

Ireland’s student journalists have been honoured at a ceremony in Dublin with stories on sustainable development and the housing crisis attracting the attention of the judging panel.