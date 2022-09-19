Grad profile: “Talk to other graduates to get their insights”

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I am from Cappagh in West Limerick. I studied Law and Accounting at UL and graduated in 2019. I am working in the Tax Department at Deloitte Limerick, as part of their graduate programme.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

I completed a summer internship at Deloitte and returned to complete a nine-month work placement while I was in college. I really enjoyed the fast-paced and exciting working environment, and I knew I wanted to continue my career here.

What is the graduate programme like?

I am currently in my third year, and I am really enjoying my time working in the graduate programme. I have completed my ACA exams and am currently completing my CTA exams with the Irish Tax Institute.

Deloitte provides great exam support in terms of study leave and additional revision courses. I was placed 7th in the country in my FAE exams which is a testament to the additional support available.

READ MORE

There is a great social aspect as part of the graduate programme. There are several activities organised to connect with colleagues outside of work. For example, a group of associates from the Limerick office meet weekly after work for a run.

How important is mentorship to you?

Mentorship has been very important to me during my time in the graduate programme. When I first started in my role as an Associate, I was assigned a ‘buddy’ (an Associate with 1-2 years of experience) to help me find my feet and explain how the basics work. I was also assigned a ‘coach’ (an individual at the management level) to provide support throughout the entire graduate contract. I think it’s very beneficial to have one ‘go-to’ person for any queries I might have.

In general, all my colleagues are very approachable, and I am constantly learning on the job from them.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to progress in my career with Deloitte over the next number of years. I would also hope to transition from my role as an Associate to a managerial role. As the tax landscape in Ireland continues to change, I hope to change with it and adapt my work and learning in line with it.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

I would advise anyone applying to the programme to talk to other graduates to get their insights. I consider the careers fair at your college or university a great opportunity to meet people from the graduate programme.

- Shauna Bowers