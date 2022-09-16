Schools struggle to collect parents’ voluntary contributions as bills mount

Schools say they are struggling to collect voluntary contributions from parents as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. Photograph: iStock

Schools say they are struggling to collect voluntary contributions from parents as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. Principals say the funding shortfall will force many to cut back on teaching materials, school trips or heating unless extra Government funding is made available soon.

Most primary and secondary schools request annual payments from parents to help pay for photocopying, classroom resources, insurance costs and other sources of expenditure. The average voluntary contribution this year is running at €81 at primary level and €124 at second level, according to a recent Barnardos survey.

However, schools say there has been a “huge drop” in payments compared to last year, while others report that reminders to parents have been met with little response to date.

Pairic Clerkin, chief executive of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network, said most schools are left with no choice but to seek contributions because capitation payments and other grants do not cover day-to-day costs.

READ MORE

“Schools are underfunded in the first place, which is why so many rely on voluntary contributions. It goes toward filling the gaps such as utility bills, teaching resources, maintenance of school building. All the basics. So everyone is worried about not having enough funding this year. Capitation rated were cut during the last financial crisis and still haven’t been fully restored...It’s not equitable and it means some schools are better funded than others.”

Linda Dennehy, school principal of Scoil Íosagáin infant school in Mallow, Co Cork, said voluntary contributions were down at her school by about 30 per cent compared to last year. “We’ve notice a huge drop in parents who have the ability to pay at a time when bills are rising massively. We don’t want to ask, but our hands are tied and our budgets are very tight as things stand.”

Bryan Collins, principal of Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Feichín in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, said many school who rely on fundraising to make ends meet will also find it difficult to turn to parents to help out. “As is always the case those who can will contribute and nothing is expected of those who can’t, but that will become very complicated given parents’ domestic bills.”

At second level, the Joint Managerial Body, which represents more than 400 voluntary secondary schools, has called for a Government commitment to eliminate the need for schools to seek voluntary contributions from families over a three-year period.

“As energy costs for families increase and general cost-of-living inflation spirals it is becoming increasingly difficult on every level, including moral, for schools to seek voluntary subscriptions from hard-pressed families to make up a deficit unnecessarily created by Government in its unequal funding of schools by sector,” it said in its pre-budget submission.

Some schools who have replaced voluntary contributions with mandatory “administration charges” also say income is well down on last year.

Michael Finn, principal of Gorey Community School, the largest post-primary school in the country, said it expects income to be well down on last year due to pressures facing parents.

Department of Education sources said that while the budget remains under discussion, schools “will not be found wanting” and “appropriate levels” of additional funding will be secured. A spokesman said further increase in the capitation grant are being considered as part of the upcoming budget.

He said there was 2.5 per cent increase in standard capitation funding for primary schools which applied from the start of the 2020/21 school year. This built on a 5 per cent increase in capitation announced in the 2019 budget.