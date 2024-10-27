Dublin Marathon under way as Colin Farrell spotted among 20,000 runners

More than 20,000 runners have taken to the streets of Dublin on Sunday morning for the Dublin Marathon.

The race started at 8.45am on Leeson Street Lower, with actor Colin Farrell spotted among the participants.

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon route goes through the city centre before crossing the river Liffey close to Heuston Station and going through Stoneybatter, the North Circular Rd and into the Phoenix Park.

After that, it will cross the river again and head down the South Circular Road and Dolphin’s Barn and on through the city’s suburbs in advance of the finish line on Mount Street Upper.

While the top athletes will have their race run by 11am, the gruelling event will continue for hours after that with some runners unlikely to cross the finish line until closer to 5pm.

Also among this year’s participants is Ger Copeland, who suffered three brain haemorrhages and a stroke earlier this year and is a founder of the Dublin Bay Running Club.

Mr Copeland was presented with the Lord Mayor’s medal at the start line this morning by Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan.

“The outpouring of support for Ger’s nomination reflects the profound impact he has had on the running community, serving as an inspiration and source of encouragement to many,” Cllr Geoghegan said. “His story embodies the strength of the human spirit and the remarkable achievements that can be realised through perseverance and determination. He is a very worthy recipient of the Lord Mayor’s Medal.”

A large number of rolling road closures are in place across the city for the duration of the event. A full list of those can be found here.

The weather is likely to be a mix of sunny spells and showers across much of the weekend, with more persistent rain pushing in from the west over the course of Sunday afternoon.

Dublin Marathon 2024 participants. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The 2024 Dublin Marathon route. Photograph: Irish Life Dublin Marathon website