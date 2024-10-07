Woman (60s) dies while swimming at Portmarnock Strand in Co Dublin

A woman has died while swimming at Portmarnock Strand in Co Dublin. File photograph: Collins

A woman in her 60s has died after getting into difficulty swimming off the coast of north county Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm that the woman was found unresponsive in the water at Portmarnock Strand by the Coast Guard.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí were notified and the coroner has since been informed. A postmortem examination is due to be arranged, gardaí said on Monday evening.