Traffic restrictions in Dublin city centre on Sunday as Car Free Day celebrated

A large part of Dublin’s quays will be closed to traffic on Sunday to accommodate an outdoor cinema and other live entertainment as part of Car Free Day.

Custom House Quay is closed to traffic between 7am and 7pm and will only be accessible to pedestrians between these times.

The streets will be taken over with cycling skills workshops, games, live entertainment and an outdoor cinema among other activities.

To minimise disruption during the event car traffic travelling across the Liffey on Butt Bridge, planning to turn on to Custom House Quay, will be diverted to Beresford Place, Memorial Road and back on to North Quays.

Cyclists must dismount to enter the event area. Cycle parking will be provided up to 4pm at entrances to the event on Custom House Quay by Butt Bridge and Matt Talbot Bridge.

Buses normally travelling westerly on Custom House Quay will be diverted from Memorial Road to Matt Talbot Memorial Bridge, George’s Quay, Butt Bridge, Eden Quay and back on to normal route.

Buses going easterly on Custom House Quay will be diverted from Eden Quay to Beresford Place, Memorial Road and back on to normal route while Luas lines will be operating on a normal Sunday service.

Car Free Day is part of European Mobility Week, an annual event by the European Commission for Sustainable Urban Mobility. Each year there is a different theme and this year is focusing on designated spaces for citizens to congregate and enjoy their environment in a more community-focused and sustainable way as 70 per cent of Europeans live in urban areas.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Donna Cooney said that as a European Capital city with a “thriving urban environment,” Dublin City Council (DCC) is also committed to being climate neutral by 2030.

“It’s imperative that Dublin be accessible by all forms of transport,” not just cars, she said. “Car Free Day affords us a great, fun way to explore different, more sustainable ways of getting around our fair city.”

DCC walking and cycling officer Lucy Hayes said that Car Free Day is a “fantastic opportunity” for residents of Dublin and beyond to “experience the city like never before”.