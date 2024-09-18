Gates erected at Dublin laneway to stop drug dealing and littering

Workers erect gates at the Eden Quay entrance to Harbour Court in Dublin city centre in response to concerns over anti-social behaviour. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The installation of security gates on Harbour Court, a Dublin city centre back street blighted by drug use and rubbish dumping, has finally got under way more than eight months after its closure was ordered.

Dublin city councillors in early January agreed to close down Harbour Court, a T-shaped laneway with three entrances: at Marlborough Street, opposite the Abbey Theatre; at Wynn’s Hotel close to the Luas line; and a third onto Eden Quay.

The lane, which is close to O’Connell Street, was constantly strewn with rubbish, drug paraphernalia and faeces, despite regular powerwashing, often undertaken by local businesses.

In submissions to the council, businesses had complained of drug taking and dealing in the laneway on a daily basis, as well as assaults, sex acts, and a dangerous and unsanitary environment for staff and visitors.

READ MORE

Harbour Court is predominately used for staff and maintenance access to buildings, as well as bin storage, but also serves as an entrance to Wynn’s Hotel for wheelchair users, as a permanent ramp is not permitted at the front of the historic building.

Following the councillors’ decision to extinguish the public right of way last January, it was agreed with council officials that gates would be erected at the three entry points to the laneway, limiting access to property owners and businesses located on the back street, as well as emergency services.

Workers erect gate at the Abbey Street entrance to Harbour Court in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

After a lengthy procurement and fabrication process, the steel gates which are 2m high and topped with pointed finials are this week being installed. Work began on Wednesday on the single swing gates at the Abbey Street and Eden Quay passageway, with the installation of double gates on the wider Marlborough Street entrance due to start on Thursday. The work is expected to be fully completed and the electronic gates operational by next week.

Last February, a month after voting in favour of the closure of Harbour Court, councillors asked that a plan be devised for its reopening, with new lighting installed, a mural, Garda patrols, homeless outreach teams and an addiction helpline. However, council manager for the area Frank Lambe said “the decision was made to extinguish the public right of way. That decision was made and stands”.