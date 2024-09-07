Gardaí arrest three near Aviva Stadium following Ireland-England soccer match

Gardaí separate England and Republic of Ireland fans on Bath Avenue near the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A number of arrests have been made following an incident on Shelbourne Road in Dublin following Ireland’s game against England.

The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 7.30pm as fans milled out from the Aviva Stadium after a two-goal win to England. Ireland failed to score.

The English side made a winning start under interim boss Lee Carsley as Jack Grealish and Declan Rice scored in their Nations League opener in Dublin.

There has been a heavy Garda presence around the capital since Friday night, with up to 1,100 gardaí based in Dublin and countrywide patrolling the streets.

It is understood that at least three men were arrested by the Garda public order unit.

Those involved in the incident are currently being detained at various Garda stations across Dublin city.

Horse-mounted gardaí, along with the Garda helicopter, also patrolled the south city centre and adjoining suburbs of Ballsbridge, Donnybrook, Ringsend and Irishtown in the lead-up to the match, as well as during and following it.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed an incident had taken place and several arrests had been made. No injuries have been reported.