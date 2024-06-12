Staff and guests evacuate Shelbourne hotel after fire on premises

Emergency services respond to the fire at the hotel. Photograph: Alan Betson/Irish Times

A fire has taken place at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin city centre this morning.

Staff and guests had to vacate the building.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called at 10.38am to reports of a fire in a premises on St Stephen’s Green.

Six fire engines from Tara Street, Donnybrook and Dolphins Barn fire stations responded to the incident and firefighters located the fire on the 5th floor of the building.

The fire was under control by 11.30am, the fire brigade said.

Firefighting operations ended at 11.58am and traffic restrictions that were in place were expected to be lifted soon after.

Staff and guests were evacuated from the building. Photograph: Alan Betson / Irish Times

The hotel in central Dublin was founded in 1824. Mentioned in Ulysses, it is one of the country’s most prominent hotels, playing host to social, cultural and sporting events through its history.

Famous guests down the years include Hollywood stars Greta Garbo, John Wayne, Rita Hayworth, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

John F Kennedy stayed there during an official visit in June 1963 as president of the United States. Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco were also frequent guests.