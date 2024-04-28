Lá Mór na Gaeilge takes place in Smithfield Square

Danny O'Reilly from The Coronas, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and Sinn Féin councillor Mícheál Mac Donncha with pupils from Scoil Chaoimhín, Marlborough Street. Photograph: Maxwells

Dublin’s historic Smithfield Square, once a bustling market and location for public gatherings, transforms today for Lá Mór na Gaeilge, a yearly Irish language event supported by Dublin City Council.

Now in its third year, the free, family friendly event is featuring acts such as Danny O’Reilly from The Coronas, Louise Mulcahy, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Tadhg, Ispíní na hÉireann and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. It is taking place on Smithfield Square from 12 to 5pm.

“We have the most amazing festival taking place this Sunday,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said in advance of the event.

“We have some fabulous acts and some really good family focused events – there will be something for all of the family,” he said.

The theme of this year’s Lá Mór na Gaeilge is “An Ghaeilge – Lig Isteach Í – Let Irish In” and the purpose is to encourage people to use whatever Irish they have, regardless of what level they are at.

Events include a bodhrán workshop, Speed Friending as Gaeilge, Mythbusting, Cultural Exchange and much more.

The family space will have its own entertainment programme including balloon animals, magic shows, bilingual storytime, street performances, giant games and face painting.

“You don’t need to be a fluent speaker of Irish,” said Mr de Róiste.

“The more people that come out and support these kinds of events – we can make them bigger and better every year so I’m calling on all Dubliners to come into Smithfield this Sunday and enjoy everything we have to offer.”