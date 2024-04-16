Significant traffic disruption in Dublin following Luas crash

Luas tickets have been made valid on Dublin Bus services due to the collision. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

A crash in Dublin city centre involving a Luas carriage has caused significant traffic disruptions.

Some Luas services have been cancelled or delayed following a collision in Smithfield on Tuesday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show Luas passengers vacating a damaged red line carriage which was heading towards Connolly Station.

Dublin Fire Brigade is at the scene of the collision which involved a van.

READ MORE

Nice start to the morning @Luas crash on my tram! Felt like we came off the rails, lucky for me the lady infront was very gracious when I fell into her! #Dublin #TFI pic.twitter.com/t2jmXUhYBe — Tara Beattie (@TaraJaneBeattie) April 16, 2024

Tara Beattie, who was travelling to the TechFoundHer conference in Dublin City Hall, was a passenger on the tram when it collided.

She described the collision at a junction on Benburb Street as “surreal”.

“Anyone standing or facing forward was thrown forward,” she said adding that it resulted in a loud “grinding noise” and an “awful shake which felt like we came off the rails”.

“Then we saw a van reverse away and it became clear that we hit it. I don’t know If the van broke the lights or the Luas,” she said.

A Luas spokesperson said trams are operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse only and there is currently no service between Blackhorse to The Point or Connolly Station.

The spokesperson said red line services are operating with delays.

The collision caused significant delays and backed up traffic along the quays.

Luas tickets have been made valid on Dublin Bus services due to the collision.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council’s Traffic and Incident Management Centre said traffic remains heavy on approach to the scene.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí are aware of the collision but no further details were available at present.