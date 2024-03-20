Visually impaired woman implores An Bord Pleanála to prevent demolition of her home for Metrolink

Aine Wellard, who described herself as 'totally blind', is a resident of one of eight social homes on Townsend Street

A visually impaired woman living in a Dublin City Council house designated for demolition for the €9.5 billion Metrolink rail line has implored An Bord Pleanála to save her home.

Aine Wellard, who described herself as “totally blind”, is a resident of one of eight social homes on Townsend Street, which along with the 70 College Gate apartments, are due to be demolished to facilitate the construction of the Tara metro station. The 78 properties are the only homes slated for demolition for the 18.8km rail project.

Ms Wellard told the board’s Metrolink hearing she has lived in the area for 43 years and is surrounded by the services she needs. In 2018, following the death of her mother she used an inheritance to fund approximately €50,000 of adaptations to her home, which she said she had for several years requested the council carry out.

After five days of construction work, she moved back into her home. “I had spent a substantial amount of money and was very pleased with the work that had been done.”

The following morning, a local councillor called to her door to tell her about the Metrolink plans. “I had only slept in my newly refurbished home for one night before finding out Metrolink/TII [Transport Infrastructure Ireland] wanted to demolish it.”

Mr Wellard currently has a front and back garden, but she said the council no longer allocated houses to single people because of the housing crisis. She asked whether the adaptations she had made would be transferred to her new home.

“I used my inheritance from my mother, I don’t have a regular income coming in and I can’t reach for another €40,000 - €50,000 to adapt my next home.”

She noted that the TII documentation on the 11 options considered for the Tara station highlighted the space, ease of use and light provide by the preferred option. “They want to demolish a home of a totally blind person to provide light for the sighted,” she said.

“TII seem to consider that losing a home is easily remedied with alternative accommodation, but the place where I live is more than accommodation, it is my home, and I implore An Bord Pleanála to stop the demolition of my home and the homes of the other residents.”

Several representatives of TII said they acknowledged the impact of the decision to demolish homes for the rail line.

Paolo Carbone, who is leading the project for TII, said it “wasn’t an easy decision” and “several alternative options” had been considered. “TII acknowledges the concerns you have raised about the demolition of your home,” he said.

“We confirm our commitment to working with Dublin City Council to find suitable accommodation in advance of the commencement of any construction works.”