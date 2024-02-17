Thousands march to protest against Gaza war in Dublin

Thousands of protesters on O'Connell Street during the march in support of a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday. Photo: Alan Betson /The Irish Times

More than 10,000 people attended a march to protest the war in Gaza in Dublin city on Saturday, calling for the end to the conflict.

The march, which began at Garden of Remembrance shortly after 1pm, is to finish at St Stephen’s Green.

Garda sources put the size of the crowd comfortably in excess of 10,000 people.

The length of the crowd of marching protesters stretched from the Garden of Remembrance down past the top of O’Connell Street at one point.

Among the chants from demonstrators were calls for Israel to face consequences for the “genocide” of Palestinians and the killing of civilians in Gaza.

The “national demonstration” was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and supported by dozens of civil society groups.

Other demonstrations were scheduled to take place across the country in Ennis, Cork, Armagh, Drogheda, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Youghal, Carrick-on-Shannon and Waterford.

Marches were also to take place internationally on Saturday, with a demonstration in London expected to see up to 250,000 in attendance.

International pressure has grown on Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, to pull back from an assault on Rafah, the city at the south of the Gaza Strip where more than a million of the territory’s residents now reside.

Mr Netanyahu was scheduled to give a press conference on Israeli television on Saturday night.

Israeli forces made arrests in Gaza’s largest functioning hospital, health officials and the military said on Saturday, as air strikes continued across the territory.

RTÉ meanwhile confirmed it asked musicians not to wear pro-Palestinian clothing and accessories during a performance on its flagship talkshow.

The Irish Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

However, Irish Artists for Palestine said that, before the performance, a group member was asked to change out of a T-shirt which featured the word Gaza and a love heart, while others were asked to remove badges expressing support for Palestinians.

RTÉ said that contributors are asked not to wear clothing related to “one particular point of view” as part of its impartiality guidelines.

It said that the conflict in Gaza was not the “subject of discussion or debate” during the performance. -Additional reporting by agencies