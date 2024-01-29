Delays for Dublin commuters as both Luas lines impacted by power cuts

Both Red and Green Line Luas services were affected by power failures on Monday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin commuters faced delays on Monday evening after both Luas services were disrupted due to power cuts. While the Luas Red Line had fully reopened, with delays, by 7.30pm, the Green Line was still closed in sections.

The service operator said just after 5.30pm there were no Green Line services operating, while the Red Line was operating only between Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield, with no services to The Point.

“There is a power failure on the Luas Green Line. Luas Green Line services are not operating between Sandyford and Brides Glen. Services are operating between Broombridge and Sandyford only,” it said in a statement at 7.30pm.

“Power has been restored on the Luas Red Line and the Red Line has now fully reopened. Please expect delays while we regulate the service.

READ MORE

“Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Luas engineers and maintenance teams are currently investigating the issue.”

Luas operators said they would keep commuters updated and apologised “for the inconvenience”.